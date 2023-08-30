Bentley hires former USHL, NAHL coach, Wisconsin-Stout grad Colvard as new assistant coach with Falcons men’s hockey team

Bentley has announced the hiring of Riley Colvard as an assistant coach with the men’s hockey team.

Colvard spent the previous six seasons as an assistant coach in the USHL and NAHL junior hockey ranks.

“I am thrilled to be adding Riley to our hockey program’s coaching staff,” said Bentley head coach Andy Jones in a statement. “I have known Riley for many years and have watched him grow tremendously as a coach and a leader during his time in the USHL. He has a strong work ethic, is detailed oriented, and has a passion for both player development and recruiting. We are excited to welcome Riley and his wife Mariah to the Bentley community.”

Colvard was an assistant coach with the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers last season and helped the team reach the league playoffs.

Prior to that, he served as an assistant coach and director of scouting with the Sioux Falls Stampede from 2018 to 2022. He helped lead the Stampede to the 2019 Clark Cup as USHL champions.

His first stop as a coach was as an assistant with the NAHL’s Minnesota Wilderness during the 2017-18 season.

Colvard is a 2017 graduate of Wisconsin-Stout, where he played on the men’s hockey team for four years.