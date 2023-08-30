Plymouth State names former Panthers men’s hockey player Chipman interim head coach for women’s hockey team

Plymouth State has named Ben Chipman interim head coach of the Panthers women’s hockey team.

Chipman, who becomes the seventh head coach in program history, takes over for Mollie Fitzgerald, who opted to leave the sport last month.

He takes over a team that went 3-19-1 last winter, including 2-13-1 in the NEHC, finishing one spot shy of the postseason.

“This team deserves the stability and consistency to showcase its true talents,” said Chipman in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to get started.”

A three-year captain on the Panthers men’s team, Chipman helped lift Plymouth State to four straight NCAA tournament appearances during his time from 2018 to 2023.

“We are all so excited to have Ben joining our athletic department team,” said Plymouth State director of athletics Kim Bownes. “His knowledge of and passion for Plymouth State is unrivaled. His years in the hockey world and desire to succeed are infectious.”

In addition to his success on the ice, he was involved with several campus organizations including the Student Business Advisory Council, business school corporate sponsor speaker, international orientation leader, and International Business Club. A four-time MASCAC fall/winter and winter/spring all-academic team member, he achieved President’s List honors with a perfect GPA every semester.

“It has been a true honor to represent Plymouth State as a student-athlete for the past five years,” said Chipman. “I am grateful for the opportunity to return. I look forward to providing the mentorship that will create success on the ice, as well as forge numerous opportunities away from it, to help the players maximize their potential as all-around student-athletes. It is important to me that they feel valued and supported in overcoming challenges; ultimately enhancing their overall experience at PSU. I would like to extend my gratitude to the selection committee and current players for believing in my abilities and giving me the opportunity to offer a progressive, new outlook for the program.”

Chipman’s coaching experience includes five years with Plymouth State Youth Hockey, as well as time with BCHL and AJHL junior hockey players at the STIX Collegiate Cup Showcase last summer. He also spent two seasons coaching for the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities for Children in Yarmouth, N.S.