Former Wilkes, Cortland women’s hockey coach Utter named new head coach for Hilbert women’s team

Hilbert has named Earl Utter as the new head coach for the women’s hockey team, taking over for Cole Klubek.

Utter’s previous experience starting a pair of first-year Division III hockey programs will guide him as he leads the Hawks into their second season of competition in 2023-24.

“I am excited to hire a coach for our women’s hockey program with Earl’s experience,” said Hilbert athletic director Tim Seil in a statement. “Earl has proven he can have success with young programs at the Division III level. Given his ties to the region, he is a great fit for Hilbert College. We look forward to him leading the Hawks into year two.”

The Rochester, N.Y., native recently served as the Wilkes women’s head coach, where he began building the roster in 2017 in anticipation of their first season of NCAA competition in 2018-19. The Colonels went 5-17-1 in 2019-20, his second season, before the pandemic interrupted the program’s progression the following year.

“I would like to thank Dr. Brophy, director of athletics Tim Seil, and God for giving me this opportunity to continue to build the women’s hockey program at Hilbert College,” said Utter. “I am excited to join the Hilbert community, and I look forward to building the women’s hockey program into a mountain from a little hill.”

Utter was the women’s head coach at Cortland for nine seasons prior and guided them to two straight ECAC West playoff appearances in 2014-15 and 2015-16 before he moved to Wilkes.

From 1997 to 2007, Utter compiled an overall record of 177-60-13 at Morrisville and led the men’s program in its transition from the junior college to NCAA Division III ranks. He guided the Mustangs to four NJCAA national titles, including three straight from 2004 to 2006 and four in five years. He was named the NJCAA national coach of the year three times.

Utter was also chosen as the Eastern Junior College Hockey League coach of the year on three occasions.

Prior to Morrisville, Utter spent two seasons as a volunteer men’s and women’s assistant coach at Cornell for two seasons. He has also coached in the NAHL and at the high school and midget levels.

In the summer, Utter worked for USA Hockey as an instructor at national player development camps and as a lecturer in the USA Hockey coaching development programs. He has worked with coaching staffs of two under-22 national women’s teams.

Utter has a bachelor’s degree from Brockport and a master’s degree from Western Michigan.