Former Colorado College, St. Thomas player Versich selected new assistant coach for Canton men’s hockey team

Christiano Versich has been named the next assistant coach of the Canton men’s hockey program.

Versich, a 2021 graduate of St. Thomas, also spent three seasons with Colorado College. He comes to Canton after playing professional hockey last season for Cergy-Pontoise in the France Ligue Magnus and for DEAC in the Erste Liga in Hungary.

“I am ecstatic to have Christiano part of our program and working with our players this year,” said Roos head coach Alex Boak in a statement. “I think Christiano will bring a vast knowledge of the game from his experience playing at the Division I level as well as the professional ranks overseas. Our players and I will benefit from having Christiano part of our staff and he will certainly enhance our players development and performance on the ice this season and beyond.”

During his time at Colorado College, Verisch recorded 45 points (13 goals, 32 assists) in 106 games. After transferring back closer to home to St. Thomas, he recorded five goals and 11 assists for 16 points in 31 games.

“I am extremely grateful, honored and excited for the opportunity to join SUNY Canton’s coaching staff,” Versich said. “I cannot wait to get started with the team and Coach Boak. I am looking forward to assisting and continuing to build a special program that is already in place in every aspect I can.”