UConn men’s hockey promotes assistant coach Helton to associate head coach ahead of 2023-24 season

UConn has announced that Tyler Helton has been promoted to associate head coach heading into the 2023-24 season.

Helton is entering his sixth season on the UConn coaching staff and has been a part of the program since his freshman year in 2013.

“Since he has joined our program, Tyler’s contributions to UConn hockey have been immeasurable,” said Huskies head coach Mike Cavanaugh in a statement. “He is a great young coach in the sport, I am thrilled to announce his new role and have him as a part of my staff.”

Helton has been involved in multiple facets of the program, working with the Huskies defensemen and special teams units while also assisting with all aspects of recruiting.

“I could not be more excited to continue my coaching career at the University of Connecticut,” said Helton. “I would like to thank Coach Cavanaugh and David Benedict for all the support they have given through the process and entrusting me with this responsibility. UConn has been my home since 2013 and I am glad I can continue to work at such an amazing university.”

Away from Storrs, Helton has worked with USA Hockey district camps in New England and the Atlantic regions since the fall of 2016, scouting and evaluating top players and assisting with practice planning. He worked as a coach at the Western Regional High-Performance Camp in 2017 and 2018, working with players from the western United States. He began working with USA Hockey at the national camp in the summer of 2014 and has been a part of that program every summer ever since, coaching and evaluating players and assisting with player selection for the U17 and U16 teams.