Former King’s women’s hockey head coach Ott moves to Chatham as Cougars’ new assistant coach

Chatham has announced the addition of Jordan Ott to the women’s hockey coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Ott Joins Chatham after having spent the past three seasons as head coach at King’s.

Prior to King’s, Ott was the head softball coach at Potsdam.

“I am extremely excited to have Coach Ott join our staff here at Chatham,” Chatham head coach Mike O’Grady said in a statement. “Her hockey IQ and vision for how she wants to help our program were unmatched and I know she will be a tremendous resource for our players as we look to take another step forward this season.”

Ott brings professional hockey experience to the Cougars, having played for the NWHL’s Buffalo Beauts in 2017-18.

Ott was a four-year standout for both the women’s hockey and softball teams at Potsdam. She finished her career as the program’s all-time leader in goals, points, points per game, goals per game, game-winning goals, power-play goals and short-handed goals. In 2022, Ott was inducted into the Potsdam Athletics Hall of Fame.

In the classroom, Ott graduated with a B.A in Childhood/Early Childhood Education from Potsdam in 2017 and a Master’s of Science in Education in 2019.