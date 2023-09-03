Colby elevates assistant men’s hockey coach Walsh to assistant head coach with Mules

Colby has promoted Tyler Walsh to assistant head coach with the Mules men’s hockey team.

Walsh, beginning his sixth season with Colby, started his tenure as assistant coach for the team in the 2018-19 season.

Before Colby, the 2014 graduate of Maine was the head hockey coach and assistant athletic director at North Yarmouth since 2016. Walsh was recruiting throughout New England and Canada during his time at NYA.

He started his coaching career as a student assistant coach under then-Maine coach Tim Whitehead in the 2012-13 season and stayed in Division I hockey as the director of hockey operations at Canisius in 2013-14.

Walsh then headed to Michigan to work as an assistant with USA Hockey’s NTDP.