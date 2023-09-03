Trinity men’s hockey assistant coach Eick leaves Bantams for same job with USHL’s Black Hawks

Trinity assistant men’s hockey coach C.J. Eick has left the Bantams after one season to take a similar position with the USHL’s Waterloo Black Hawks.

“Throughout the process of assessing candidates, it was evident that C.J. has a tremendous ability to communicate, is extremely personable and genuine, has vast playing experience and hockey knowledge, and is passionate and driven,” said Black Hawks head coach Matt Smaby in a statement. “We think C.J.’s going to be a great addition to our organization and someone that will be a wonderful resource for all of our players.”

During a four-season stint at Michigan Tech from 2012 to 2016, Eick helped the Huskies to the 2015 NCAA tournament and scored a goal in the Huskies’ regional overtime loss to St. Cloud State. Overall, he played in 145 college games, recording 14 goals and 38 assists.

Eick graduated from MTU with a bachelor’s degree in sports and fitness management.