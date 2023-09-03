MAC men’s, women’s hockey conferences to get NCAA tournament automatic qualifier starting in ’24-25, will leave UCHC

The Middle Atlantic Conference has announced that MAC men’s and women’s hockey will become an NCAA automatic qualifier sport beginning with the 2024-25 season.

The MAC has sponsored men’s and women’s hockey as a championship sport since 2017-18, but the MAC was not eligible for an NCAA championship automatic berth with fewer than six schools sponsoring the sports.

“This is the next logical step in the growth of ice hockey in the Middle Atlantic region,” said MAC executive director Megan Morrison in a statement. “The UCHC has been a good home for MAC institutions sponsoring ice hockey and we hope to continue that partnership through mutual scheduling arrangements to support the growth of the sport even further.”

In 2024-25, with the addition of Misericordia men’s hockey and Hood women’s hockey, under NCAA rules, the MAC will be immediately eligible for automatic berths in the NCAA Division III national tournaments.

With six institutions sponsoring men’s and women’s hockey in 2024-25, the MAC will develop a regular-season conference schedule, institute a championship and award an NCAA automatic qualifier. MAC schools sponsoring hockey will separate from the UCHC.

Men’s hockey will include Alvernia, Arcadia, King’s, Lebanon Valley, Misericordia, and Stevenson while Alvernia, Arcadia, Hood, King’s, Lebanon Valley, and Stevenson will compete in women’s hockey.