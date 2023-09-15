Dartmouth women’s hockey team names former Northland coach Carter to assistant coach role with Big Green

Dartmouth has announced the hiring of Jason Carter as an assistant coach for the women’s hockey team.

Carter joins the Big Green following a three-year stint as the head coach at Northland. In his time with the Jills, he led the program to its first-ever playoff victory during the 2022-23 season and earned 2023 WIAC coach of the year honors.

“We are excited to have Jason join our staff here at Dartmouth,” Big Green head coach Liz Keady Norton said in a statement. “His recruiting experience, energy and commitment to growth make him an excellent addition to our program.”

“Thank you to Coach Keady Norton for giving me this opportunity to join her coaching staff,” Carter added. “It’s truly an honor to work with great people at such a prestigious institution. I am very excited to get started this year, and I already feel welcomed into the Dartmouth hockey family.”

Carter’s responsibilities at Northland included oversight of all aspects of the women’s hockey program. This included day-to-day operations, recruiting, practice and game planning, creating workout plans and on-ice skill development. He also monitored and supported the academic success of the women’s hockey student-athletes.

Prior to his time with Northland, Carter spent three seasons as an assistant women’s hockey coach at Saint Mary’s.

Carter has coached at numerous USA Hockey national camps, including the 2023 USA Hockey-BioSteel Girls 15 Player Development Camp this past July.

While earning his undergraduate degree at St. Thomas, Carter began his coaching career as an assistant coach of the boys hockey program at Shakopee (Minn.) High School. He transitioned to an assistant coach role of Shakopee’s girls program in 2014, where he worked as an assistant until accepting his role with Saint Mary’s.

Carter graduated from St. Thomas with a Bachelor of Arts in physical education in 2013. He then earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Saint Mary’s in May of 2018.