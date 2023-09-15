Colgate chosen top team in ECAC Hockey women’s preseason poll, five teams represented on preseason all-league team

ECAC Hockey has announced the women’s preseason poll and all-league team for the 2023-24 season.

Three-time defending ECAC tournament champion Colgate has been unanimously selected (coaches could not vote for their own team) to lead the way in the 2023-24 regular season. The Raiders’ remarkable performance in 2022-23, finishing second in the league with an 18-3-1 record and securing a third consecutive league title, has earned them the distinction of being the preseason favorites for this year’s campaign.

2023 ECAC HOCKEY WOMEN’S PRESEASAON POLL

(First-place votes)

1. Colgate, 121 (11)

2. Yale, 101

3. Quinnipiac, 96

4. Cornell, 94 (1)

5. Clarkson, 92

6. St. Lawrence, 67

7. Princeton, 66

8. Harvard, 46

9. Brown, 41

10. Rensselaer, 25

11. Dartmouth, 23

12. Union, 20

2023 ECAC HOCKEY WOMEN’S PRESEASON ALL-LEAGUE TEAM

F Danielle Serdachny, Colgate

F Elle Hartje, Yale

F Sarah Fillier, Princeton

D Haley Winn, Clarkson

D Sydney Bard, Colgate

D Rory Guilday, Cornell

G Pia Dukaric, Yale