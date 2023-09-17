Rivier men’s hockey team adds assistant coaches Purdue, Coughlin, goaltender coach Bastoni to staff

Rivier has announced the addition of Billy Purdue and John Coughlin as assistant coaches and John Bastoni as goaltender coach.

Purdue played with the Raiders in the 2022-23 season after wrapping up a four-year career at Post. During his college career, he took time to assist the EHL’s Seahawks Hockey Club in the 2019-20 season before serving as an instructor with IPH Hockey Skills in 2021.

“I am really excited to join the Rivier men’s ice hockey coaching staff,” said Purdue in a news release. “I feel fortunate for the opportunity to coach at the collegiate level after spending four years playing, including my last at Riv. I am looking forward to the season.”

During his first year on the bench, Purdue will continue his pursuit of his MBA in Healthcare Administration at Rivier.

Coughlin brings a wealth of experience at the high school, junior, and collegiate levels with him as he rejoins the Rivier staff this season. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Framingham State in the 1990-91 season. Nearly a decade later, he served as the associate head coach of the Eastern Jr. Kodiaks out of Exexter, N.H. from 2009 to 2011. During the 2021-22 season, Purdue was an assistant during Rivier’s inaugural season. Last season, he served as the Malden Catholic High School girls varsity hockey coach while also scouting for the ACHA team at St. Cloud State.

“I am very excited to be back at Riv,” said Coughlin. “I love this team and look forward to working with the returning players, new players and coaching staff.”

Prior to his coaching career, Coughlin was a four-year letter winner at St. Lawrence, graduating in 1985.

Bastoni joins the Raiders staff after assisting at multiple programs over the past two seasons. In 2021-22, he served as the goaltender coach for both the Saint Mary’s (Lynn) High School and the University of New England teams before assisting Salem State in 2022-23.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Rivier coaching staff,” said Bastoni. “This is an up-and-coming program with talent all over the roster. I look forward to helping this team achieve new heights in the 2023-24 season and beyond.”