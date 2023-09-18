CCHA announces results of coaches, media preseason polls, individual awards ahead of 2023-24 hockey season

The CCHA has announced the results of the 2023-24 coaches and media polls and preseason awards chosen by the coaches and media.
2023-24 CCHA Preseason Coaches Poll
Michigan Tech – 67 (4 first-place votes)
Northern Michigan – 66 (3)
Bowling Green – 55
Bemidji State – 49
St. Thomas – 45 (1)
Minnesota State – 45
Ferris State – 36
Lake Superior State – 29
Co-Preseason Players of the Year
Austen Swankler, JR, F, BGSU
Blake Pietila, SR, G, MTU
Preseason Rookie of the Year
Eric Pohlkamp, FR, D, BSU
Preseason All-CCHA
Andre Ghantous, SR, F, NMU
Kyle Kukkonen, SO, F, MTU
Austen Swankler, JR, F, BGSU
Ben Wozney, JR, D, BGSU
Josh Zinger, SO, D, NMU
Blake Pietila, SR, G, MTU
2023-24 CCHA Preseason Media Poll
Michigan Tech – 152 (11 first-place votes)
Northern Michigan – 133 (2)
Bowling Green – 124 (2)
Minnesota State – 114 (1)
Bemidji State – 100
St. Thomas – 88
Ferris State – 72
Lake Superior State – 49
Preseason Player of the Year (Media)
Austen Swankler, BGSU
Preseason Rookie of the Year (Media)
Eric Pohlkamp, BSU
Preseason All-CCHA (Media)
Andre Ghantous, F, NMU
Kyle Kukkonen, F, MTU
Austen Swankler, F, BGSU
Kyle Looft, D, BSU
Josh Zinger, D, NMU
Jed Pietila, D, MTU
Blake Pietila, G, MTU