Bowling Green hockey coach Eigner placed on leave, three players suspended over alleged off-campus hazing incident

Three Bowling Green hockey players have been placed on interim suspension and head coach Ty Eigner has been placed on administrative leave in response to a report of alleged hazing at an off-campus event involving players on the team, according to a news release posted Monday afternoon.

“Immediately upon receiving a report of alleged hazing, the University notified local law enforcement and initiated its own investigation,” reads a statement. “BGSU has placed three students on interim suspension from the team. Additionally, Head Coach Ty Eigner has been placed on administrative leave, pending a full review. Effective immediately, Curtis Carr has been named interim head coach and William Switaj has been appointed to serve in an interim advisory capacity.

“Through our commitment – both on campus and across the state – the University remains steadfast in its mission to eradicate hazing. Our community continues to embrace a culture of accountability, and we continue to be grateful for those who report concerns.”

The names of the players suspended were not made public by the school.

