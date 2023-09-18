Minnesota grad, 2022 Patty Kazmaier Award winner Heise taken No. 1 overall in 2023 PWHL Draft

Former Minnesota standout and 2022 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner Taylor Heise was the top pick in Monday’s inaugural PWHL Draft, going to the Minnesota franchise.
Five other former NCAA players went in the opening round as Jocelyne Larocque (Minnesota Duluth) went No. 2 to Toronto, Alina Muller (Northeastern) No. 3 to Boston, Ella Shelton (Clarkson) No. 4 to New York, Savannah Harmon (Clarkson) No. 5 to Ottawa, wrapping up with Erin Ambrose (Clarkson) going to Montreal sixth overall.
Of the 90 players selected in the 15-round draft, 84 played NCAA hockey. Two did not play NCAA hockey and four others played college hockey in Canada.
2023 PWHL DRAFT
|Draft Round (Overall)
|Player's Name
|Position
|PWHL Team
|College Team
|1 (1)
|Taylor Heise
|F
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|1 (2)
|Jocelyne Larocque
|D
|Toronto
|Minnesota Duluth
|1 (3)
|Alina Muller
|F
|Boston
|Northeastern
|1 (4)
|Ella Shelton
|D
|New York
|Clarkson
|1 (5)
|Savannah Harmon
|D
|Ottawa
|Clarkson
|1 (6)
|Erin Ambrose
|D
|Montreal
|Clarkson
|2 (7)
|Kristin O'Neill
|F
|Montreal
|Cornell
|2 (8)
|Ashton Bell
|D
|Ottawa
|Minnesota Duluth
|2 (9)
|Jaime Bourbonnais
|D
|New York
|Cornell
|2 (10)
|Sophie Jaques
|D
|Boston
|Ohio State
|2 (11)
|Emma Maltais
|F
|Toronto
|Ohio State
|2 (12)
|Nicole Hensley
|G
|Minnesota
|Lindenwood
|3 (13)
|Grace Zumwinkle
|F
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|3 (14)
|Kristen Campbell
|G
|Toronto
|Wisconsin
|3 (15)
|Jamie-Lee Rattray
|F
|Boston
|Clarkson
|3 (16)
|Jessie Eldridge
|F
|New York
|Colgate
|3 (17)
|Jincy Dunne-Roese
|D
|Ottawa
|Ohio State
|3 (18)
|Maureen Murphy
|F
|Montreal
|Providence/Northeastern
|4 (19)
|Dominika Laskova
|D
|Montreal
|Merrimack
|4 (20)
|Gabrielle Hughes
|F
|Ottawa
|Minnesota Duluth
|4 (21)
|Chloe Aurard
|F
|New York
|Northeastern
|4 (22)
|Loren Gabel
|F
|Boston
|Clarkson
|4 (23)
|Natalie Spooner
|F
|Toronto
|Ohio State
|4 (24)
|Maggie Flaherty
|D
|Minnesota
|Minnesota Duluth
|5 (25)
|Susanna Tapani
|F
|Minnesota
|North Dakota
|5 (26)
|Jesse Compher
|F
|Toronto
|Boston University
|5 (27)
|Hannah Brandt
|F
|Boston
|Minnesota
|5 (28)
|Elizabeth Giguere
|F
|New York
|Clarkson
|5 (29)
|Hayley Scamurra
|F
|Ottawa
|Northeastern
|5 (30)
|Kati Tabin
|D
|Montreal
|Quinnipiac
|6 (31)
|Kennedy Marchment
|F
|Montreal
|St. Lawrence
|6 (32)
|Daryl Watts
|F
|Ottawa
|Boston College/Wisconsin
|6 (33)
|Corinne Schroeder
|G
|New York
|Boston University/Quinnipiac
|6 (34)
|Jessica DiGirolamo
|D
|Boston
|Syracuse
|6 (35)
|Kali Flanagan
|D
|Toronto
|Boston College
|6 (36)
|Clair DeGeorge
|F
|Minnesota
|Bemidji State
|7 (37)
|Natalie Buchbinder
|D
|Minnesota
|Wisconsin
|7 (38)
|Victoria Bach
|F
|Toronto
|Boston University
|7 (39)
|Theresa Schafzahl
|F
|Boston
|Vermont
|7 (40)
|Jill Saulnier
|F
|New York
|Cornell
|7 (41)
|Aneta Tejralova
|D
|Ottawa
|N/A
|7 (42)
|Tereza Vanisova
|F
|Montreal
|Maine
|8 (43)
|Madison Bizal
|D
|Montreal
|Ohio State
|8 (44)
|Katerina Mrazova
|F
|Ottawa
|Minnesota Duluth
|8 (45)
|Brooke Hobson
|D
|New York
|Northeastern
|8 (46)
|Emily Brown
|D
|Boston
|Minnesota
|8 (47)
|Brittany Howard
|F
|Toronto
|Robert Morris
|8 (48)
|Denisa Krizova
|F
|Minnesota
|Northeastern
|9 (49)
|Sidney Morin
|D
|Minnesota
|Minnesota Duluth
|9 (50)
|Allie Munroe
|D
|Toronto
|Syracuse
|9 (51)
|Taylor Girard
|F
|Boston
|Lindenwood/Quinnipiac
|9 (52)
|Jade Downie-Landry
|F
|New York
|McGill (Canada)
|9 (53)
|Zoe Boyd
|D
|Ottawa
|Quinnipiac
|9 (54)
|Gabrielle David
|F
|Montreal
|Clarkson
|10 (55)
|Maude Poulin-Labelle
|D
|Montreal
|Vermont/Northeastern
|10 (56)
|Kristin Della Rovere
|F
|Ottawa
|Harvard
|10 (57)
|Paetyn Levis
|F
|New York
|Ohio State
|10 (58)
|Emma Söderberg
|G
|Boston
|Minnesota Duluth
|10 (59)
|Melissa Channell
|D
|Toronto
|Wisconsin
|10 (60)
|Sophia Kunin
|F
|Minnesota
|Wisconsin
|11 (61)
|Amanda Leveille
|G
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|11 (62)
|Maggie Connors
|F
|Toronto
|Princeton
|11 (63)
|Sophie Shirley
|F
|Boston
|Wisconsin
|11 (64)
|Abigail Levy
|G
|New York
|Minnesota State/Boston College
|11 (65)
|Lexi Adzija
|F
|Ottawa
|Quinnipiac
|11 (66)
|Jillian Dempsey
|F
|Montreal
|Harvard
|12 (67)
|Claire Dalton
|F
|Montreal
|Yale
|12 (68)
|Sandra Abstreiter
|G
|Ottawa
|Providence
|12 (69)
|Olivia Zafuto
|D
|New York
|Colgate
|12 (70)
|Shiann Darkangelo
|F
|Boston
|Syracuse/Quinnipiac
|12 (71)
|Rebecca Leslie
|F
|Toronto
|Boston University
|12 (72)
|Michela Cava
|F
|Minnesota
|UConn/Minnesota Duluth
|13 (73)
|Liz Schepers
|F
|Minnesota
|Ohio State
|13 (74)
|Hannah Miller
|F
|Toronto
|St. Lawrence
|13 (75)
|Emma Buckles
|D
|Boston
|Harvard
|13 (76)
|Kayla Vespa
|F
|New York
|St. Lawrence
|13 (77)
|Amanda Boulier
|D
|Ottawa
|St. Lawrence
|13 (78)
|Elaine Chuli
|G
|Montreal
|UConn
|14 (79)
|Ann-Sophie Bettez
|F
|Montreal
|McGill (Canada)
|14 (80)
|Caitrin Lonergan
|F
|Ottawa
|Boston College/Clarkson
|14 (81)
|Emma Woods
|F
|New York
|Quinnipiac
|14 (82)
|Tatum Skaggs
|F
|Boston
|Ohio State
|14 (83)
|Alexa Vasko
|F
|Toronto
|Mercyhurst
|14 (84)
|Minttu Tuominen
|D
|Minnesota
|Ohio State
|15 (85)
|Sydney Brodt
|F
|Minnesota
|Minnesota Duluth
|15 (86)
|Olivia Knowles
|D
|Toronto
|Minnesota
|15 (87)
|Jess Healey
|D
|Boston
|Minnesota Duluth
|15 (88)
|Alexandra Labelle
|F
|New York
|Montreal (Canada)
|15 (89)
|Audrey-Ann Veillette
|F
|Ottawa
|Montreal (Canada)
|15 (90)
|Lina Ljungblom
|F
|Montreal
|N/A