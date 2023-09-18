Minnesota grad, 2022 Patty Kazmaier Award winner Heise taken No. 1 overall in 2023 PWHL Draft

Former Minnesota standout and 2022 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner Taylor Heise was the top pick in Monday’s inaugural PWHL Draft, going to the Minnesota franchise.

Five other former NCAA players went in the opening round as Jocelyne Larocque (Minnesota Duluth) went No. 2 to Toronto, Alina Muller (Northeastern) No. 3 to Boston, Ella Shelton (Clarkson) No. 4 to New York, Savannah Harmon (Clarkson) No. 5 to Ottawa, wrapping up with Erin Ambrose (Clarkson) going to Montreal sixth overall.

Of the 90 players selected in the 15-round draft, 84 played NCAA hockey. Two did not play NCAA hockey and four others played college hockey in Canada.

2023 PWHL DRAFT