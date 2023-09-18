Minnesota grad, 2022 Patty Kazmaier Award winner Heise taken No. 1 overall in 2023 PWHL Draft

By
-
Minnesota’s Taylor Heise won the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award (photo: Wesley Dean).

Former Minnesota standout and 2022 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner Taylor Heise was the top pick in Monday’s inaugural PWHL Draft, going to the Minnesota franchise.

Five other former NCAA players went in the opening round as Jocelyne Larocque (Minnesota Duluth) went No. 2 to Toronto, Alina Muller (Northeastern) No. 3 to Boston, Ella Shelton (Clarkson) No. 4 to New York, Savannah Harmon (Clarkson) No. 5 to Ottawa, wrapping up with Erin Ambrose (Clarkson) going to Montreal sixth overall.

Of the 90 players selected in the 15-round draft, 84 played NCAA hockey. Two did not play NCAA hockey and four others played college hockey in Canada.

2023 PWHL DRAFT

Draft Round (Overall)Player's NamePositionPWHL TeamCollege Team
1 (1)Taylor HeiseFMinnesotaMinnesota
1 (2)Jocelyne LarocqueDTorontoMinnesota Duluth
1 (3)Alina MullerFBostonNortheastern
1 (4)Ella SheltonDNew YorkClarkson
1 (5)Savannah HarmonDOttawaClarkson
1 (6)Erin AmbroseDMontrealClarkson
2 (7)Kristin O'NeillFMontrealCornell
2 (8)Ashton BellDOttawaMinnesota Duluth
2 (9)Jaime BourbonnaisDNew YorkCornell
2 (10)Sophie JaquesDBostonOhio State
2 (11)Emma MaltaisFTorontoOhio State
2 (12)Nicole HensleyGMinnesotaLindenwood
3 (13)Grace ZumwinkleFMinnesotaMinnesota
3 (14)Kristen CampbellGTorontoWisconsin
3 (15)Jamie-Lee RattrayFBostonClarkson
3 (16)Jessie EldridgeFNew YorkColgate
3 (17)Jincy Dunne-RoeseDOttawaOhio State
3 (18)Maureen MurphyFMontrealProvidence/Northeastern
4 (19)Dominika LaskovaDMontrealMerrimack
4 (20)Gabrielle HughesFOttawaMinnesota Duluth
4 (21)Chloe AurardFNew YorkNortheastern
4 (22)Loren GabelFBostonClarkson
4 (23)Natalie SpoonerFTorontoOhio State
4 (24)Maggie FlahertyDMinnesotaMinnesota Duluth
5 (25)Susanna TapaniFMinnesotaNorth Dakota
5 (26)Jesse CompherFTorontoBoston University
5 (27)Hannah BrandtFBostonMinnesota
5 (28)Elizabeth GiguereFNew YorkClarkson
5 (29)Hayley ScamurraFOttawaNortheastern
5 (30)Kati TabinDMontrealQuinnipiac
6 (31)Kennedy MarchmentFMontrealSt. Lawrence
6 (32)Daryl WattsFOttawaBoston College/Wisconsin
6 (33)Corinne SchroederGNew YorkBoston University/Quinnipiac
6 (34)Jessica DiGirolamoDBostonSyracuse
6 (35)Kali FlanaganDTorontoBoston College
6 (36) Clair DeGeorgeFMinnesotaBemidji State
7 (37)Natalie BuchbinderDMinnesotaWisconsin
7 (38)Victoria BachFTorontoBoston University
7 (39)Theresa SchafzahlFBostonVermont
7 (40)Jill SaulnierFNew YorkCornell
7 (41)Aneta TejralovaDOttawaN/A
7 (42)Tereza VanisovaFMontrealMaine
8 (43)Madison BizalDMontrealOhio State
8 (44)Katerina MrazovaFOttawaMinnesota Duluth
8 (45)Brooke HobsonDNew YorkNortheastern
8 (46)Emily BrownDBostonMinnesota
8 (47)Brittany HowardFTorontoRobert Morris
8 (48)Denisa KrizovaFMinnesotaNortheastern
9 (49)Sidney MorinDMinnesotaMinnesota Duluth
9 (50)Allie MunroeDTorontoSyracuse
9 (51)Taylor GirardFBostonLindenwood/Quinnipiac
9 (52)Jade Downie-LandryFNew YorkMcGill (Canada)
9 (53)Zoe BoydDOttawaQuinnipiac
9 (54)Gabrielle DavidFMontrealClarkson
10 (55)Maude Poulin-LabelleDMontrealVermont/Northeastern
10 (56)Kristin Della RovereFOttawaHarvard
10 (57)Paetyn LevisFNew YorkOhio State
10 (58)Emma SöderbergGBostonMinnesota Duluth
10 (59)Melissa ChannellDTorontoWisconsin
10 (60)Sophia KuninFMinnesotaWisconsin
11 (61)Amanda LeveilleGMinnesotaMinnesota
11 (62)Maggie ConnorsFTorontoPrinceton
11 (63)Sophie ShirleyFBostonWisconsin
11 (64)Abigail LevyGNew YorkMinnesota State/Boston College
11 (65)Lexi AdzijaFOttawaQuinnipiac
11 (66)Jillian DempseyFMontrealHarvard
12 (67)Claire DaltonFMontrealYale
12 (68)Sandra AbstreiterGOttawaProvidence
12 (69)Olivia ZafutoDNew YorkColgate
12 (70)Shiann DarkangeloFBostonSyracuse/Quinnipiac
12 (71)Rebecca LeslieFTorontoBoston University
12 (72)Michela CavaFMinnesotaUConn/Minnesota Duluth
13 (73)Liz SchepersFMinnesotaOhio State
13 (74)Hannah MillerFTorontoSt. Lawrence
13 (75)Emma BucklesDBostonHarvard
13 (76)Kayla VespaFNew YorkSt. Lawrence
13 (77)Amanda BoulierDOttawaSt. Lawrence
13 (78)Elaine ChuliGMontrealUConn
14 (79)Ann-Sophie BettezFMontrealMcGill (Canada)
14 (80)Caitrin LonerganFOttawaBoston College/Clarkson
14 (81)Emma WoodsFNew YorkQuinnipiac
14 (82)Tatum SkaggsFBostonOhio State
14 (83)Alexa VaskoFTorontoMercyhurst
14 (84)Minttu TuominenDMinnesotaOhio State
15 (85)Sydney BrodtFMinnesotaMinnesota Duluth
15 (86)Olivia KnowlesDTorontoMinnesota
15 (87)Jess HealeyDBostonMinnesota Duluth
15 (88)Alexandra LabelleFNew YorkMontreal (Canada)
15 (89)Audrey-Ann VeilletteFOttawaMontreal (Canada)
15 (90)Lina LjungblomFMontrealN/A

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here