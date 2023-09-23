North Dakota deputy AD Martinson named chair of NCAA men’s and women’s ice hockey rules committee

North Dakota deputy director of athletics Erik Martinson has been named the NCAA men’s and women’s ice hockey rules committee chair.

“It is an incredible honor to work with so many great people across the entire landscape of collegiate hockey,” said Martinson in a statement. “The work that this group does behind the scenes to improve the game is something that we all take pride in and are excited to do.”

Martinson has served as a member of the committee since 2020 and will serve as the chair during his final year of his term.

During his time, he has helped oversee a bevy of positive changes to help increase game flow and ensure accuracy of calls made by officials including overhauling the video replay process, the current overtime format, adapting the offside rule to match the NHL, clarifying the language for supplementary discipline and more.

The committee is made up of 13 members from all areas of NCAA hockey and oversees all Division I and Division III men’s and women’s programs.