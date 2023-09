Minnesota favorite to win Big Ten hockey title in 2023 coaches poll, Gophers’ Snuggerud, Notre Dame’s Bischel unanimous preseason all-conference

Minnesota is considered the favorite to capture the 2023-24 Big Ten championship, according to the Big Ten Hockey preseason coaches poll.

Preseason all-Big Ten teams were also selected in voting conducted by conference head coaches.

PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN

FIRST TEAM

Forward Gavin Brindley Michigan So.

Forward Jimmy Snuggerud # Minnesota So.

Forward Stephen Halliday Ohio State So.

Defenseman Seamus Casey Michigan So.

Defenseman Luke Mittelstadt Minnesota So.

Goaltender Ryan Bischel # Notre Dame Gr.

SECOND TEAM

Forward Rutger McGroarty Michigan So.

Forward Frank Nazar III Michigan So.

Forward Bryce Brodzinski Minnesota Gr.

Defenseman Mike Koster Minnesota Sr.

Defenseman Drew Bavaro Notre Dame Sr.

Goaltender Justen Close Minnesota Gr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Forward Dylan Duke Michigan Jr.

Forward Joey Larson Michigan State So.

Forward Landon Slaggert Notre Dame Sr.

Defenseman Ryan Chesley Minnesota So.

Defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. Penn State Sr.

Goaltender Trey Augustine Michigan State Fr.

# unanimous selection

PRESEASON POLL

1. Minnesota

2. Michigan

3. Michigan State

4. Notre Dame

5. Wisconsin

6. Penn State

7. Ohio State