Former Trinity women’s hockey star Weiss named assistant coach for Bantams men’s team, will be first female assistant in D-III men’s hockey ranks

The Trinity men’s hockey program has announced the hiring of former Trinity women’s hockey great Kim Weiss as an assistant coach for the 2023-24 season.

Weiss becomes the first female assistant coach in the NCAA Division III men’s hockey ranks, according to a Trinity news release.

“This is a huge opportunity for the program,” said Trinity head coach Matt Greason in a statement. “Kim has spent years in the trenches of coaching to gain invaluable knowledge of the game and how to teach it. I believe she is one of the best young coaches in the game, and we are lucky to have her back home at Trinity.”

Weiss joins the Bantams staff after serving as associate head coach of the NAHL’s Maryland Black Bears. Weiss signed on as an assistant coach for the Black Bears in 2021 and worked her way up to the associate head coach role. Weiss made history in March 2023 as she served as head coach for the Black Bears, guiding them to a pair of victories.

With the Black Bears, Weiss was responsible for defensemen, forwards and the power play, where she helped increase the power play success from 16 percent to 24 percent, and the penalty kill from 80 percent to 83 percent with 16 short-handed goals.

Prior to joining the Black Bears, Weiss was director of player development and head coach of the Washington Pride girls hockey program. She was a part of the Landon School boys varsity hockey program from 2014 to 2019 and claimed the Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League championship in 2015.

Weiss was a standout female hockey player at Trinity from 2007 to 2011, earning Division III first team All-American and NESCAC player of the year status in 2011. Weiss set the program marks for career points (108), career goals (62), and single-season goals (22).

As a senior, Weiss was a finalist for the 2011 Laura Hurd Award as the Division III player of the year. As a junior, Weiss helped led the Bantams to the NESCAC championship game and the program’s first NCAA Division III tournament appearance. Weiss earned NESCAC all-conference honors in each of her four seasons, including three first team selections. During her four-year career, the Bantams totaled a 70-24-11 record with three appearances in the NESCAC semifinals.

Weiss is currently a part of the NHL Coaches Association Female Coaches Program and has been a featured speaker in their mentorship program.