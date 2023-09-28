NCAA announces recruiting violations for Air Force men’s hockey team, team accepts responsibility for infractions

The NCAA announced Thursday recruiting violations pertaining to the Air Force hockey team.

In an announcement regarding the Air Force golf coach and gambling, the hockey violation was noted.

“The school, enforcement staff, men’s ice hockey head coach (Frank Serratore) and two assistant coaches agreed that an additional violation at Air Force occurred in the men’s ice hockey program, when two assistant coaches had approximately 18 impermissible recruiting contacts with a prospective student-athlete and his father before that student-athlete had entered the Transfer Portal,” reads the infraction. “The men’s ice hockey head coach is responsible for the behavior of his staff, and thus the parties agreed to a head coach responsibility violation.”

It was not clear who the assistant coaches are – past assistants or current assistants.

Level II-standard penalties have been levied for the men’s hockey assistant coaches and Serratore.