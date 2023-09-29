Longtime Minnesota Duluth goaltender coach Nicklin elevated to assistant coach with Bulldogs men’s hockey team

Minnesota Duluth has elevated the role of longtime goaltender coach Brant Nicklin to assistant coach.

Nicklin has been a volunteer assistant coach for the Bulldogs men staff since the 2014-15 season, and prior to joining the men, served as the UMD women’s goaltending coach from 2009 to 2014. Nicklin was on coaching staff for the UMD women’s hockey NCAA title in 2010, as well as the men’s back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019. He’s also worked in that same capacity at St. Scholastica and has run a number of local goaltending schools and clinics.

“Brant has been a valuable part of our staff for many years, and I’m thrilled Bulldog hockey will continue to benefit from his knowledge and experience as we welcome him in his expanded role of assistant coach,” said UMD head coach Scott Sandelin in a statement.

“I have a lot of pride and passion for the university and the Bulldog program,” added Nicklin. “It is a privilege having the opportunity to continue working with the players, coaches and hockey staff.”

Nicklin was the Bulldogs’ ace in the goal for four seasons and exited UMD in 2000 ranking first all-time in saves percentage (.895), shutouts (8) and appearances (137), second in saves (3,880), and goals-against average (3.40) and third in wins (55), and still owns team records for games played (137).

He went on to sign a free agent contract with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins and participated in two of their training camps. In four years as a professional, he played for the Central Hockey League’s Oklahoma City Blazers (2000-01) and San Angelo Saints (2003-04), the United Hockey League’s Quad City Mallards (2001-02) and Rockford Ice Hogs (2002-03), the East Coast Hockey League’s Florida Everblades (2000-01) and the American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals (2002-03).

Nicklin graduated from UMD in 2006 with a B.A. degree in recreation.