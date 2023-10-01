Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap October 2, 2023

(1) Wisconsin at Lindenwood

Lacey Edwards scored twice while Casey O’Brien and Laila Edwards each added a goal and an assist to lead Wisconsin to their first win of the season 6-0 on Thursday. In the second game, the Badgers matched or set several records en route to a 16-1 win. It was the first time they’d had three players tally a hat trick in one game – Cassie Hall had four goals while Lacey Eden and Sophie Helgeson each scored three. It was a program high for goals scored. Caroline Harvey, Sarah Wozniewicz, Kelly Gorbatenko and Britta Curl also scored in the win. Sarah Davies broke up the shutout with a goal in the second.

(2) Ohio State at (4) Colgate

Colgate jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to penalty trouble for OSU and power play goals from Elyssa Biederman and Kristýna Kaltounková. But they couldn’t extend the lead and Ohio State began to claw back, first with a Sloane Matthews put back in the second and Hannah Bilka’s first goal as a Buckeye in the third. The game looked destined for overtime when rookie Emma Pais picked the pocket of an OSU defender as she tried to exit the zone and took the puck in herself to score the game winner with under a minute to play. In the second game, the roles were reversed. OSU took a 2-0 lead at the beginning with a goal from Sloane Matthews in the first and Kiara Zanon’s first as a Buckeye 1:18 into the second. But Colgate mounted the comeback this time, as Neena Brick scored in the first two minutes of the third and Kaltounková added a power play goal with 1:19 to go in regulation. But this time it was Ohio State that got the breakaway goal to win it all as Jenna Buglioni made it a 3-2 win for the Buckeyes.

(5) Northeastern at LIU

In the first game, the rookies took control for Northeastern as Allie Lalonde scored the first of her career and Peyton Compton doubled the lead to make it 2-0 at intermission. From there Peyton Anderson and defender Kristina Allard traded goals to close out the game and give the Huskies the 6-0 win. On Saturday, Northeastern peppered the net with 40 shots, but Tindra Holm was huge in keeping the game in check. The Huskies didn’t break through until Katy Knoll’s shorthander with under six minutes to play. Taze Thompson doubled the lead a minute later and the Huskies escaped with the 2-0 win.

Maine at (8) Quinnipiac

The Bobcats got started quickly as Nina Steingauf found Sadie Peart in transition and Peart skated right past the defense to put a wrister in the back of the net :49 into the game. Transfer Julia Nearis scored her first for Quinnipiac when Kate Reilly put the puck on her stick in the neutral zone and Nearis had nothing but empty ice between her and the net to make it 2-0. Kendall Cooper’s empty-netter gave the Bobcats the 3-0 win. The Black Bears took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission of the second game of the series thanks to a goal by Lily Fetch, but Quinnipiac buckled down from there as they scored five unanswered to close out the game and weekend sweep. Maya Labad, Jess Schryver, Nina Steingauf, Emerson Jarvis and Cooper each got a goal in the win.

Boston College at (9) Clarkson

The Golden Knights outshot BC 9-1 to start the period, including a penalty kill, and did not let up from there. Laurence Frenette put the puck away after a flurry around the net to give Clarkson a 1-0 lead eight minutes into the game. Darcie Lappan and Anne Cherkowski added goals in the final frame to give the Golden Knights a comfortable 3-0 win. Things looked like the might turn around for BC in the second game when they forced a turnover and Julia Pellerin scored just 30 seconds into the game to give them a 1-0 lead. They had a chance to extend the lead later in the first when Brooke McQuigge was given a major and game misconduct, but Clarkson killed the long penalty and built momentum. Alexie Guay scored on her former team with a power play tally later in the period to make it 1-1. The game swung completely in the Golden Knights’ favor when Jenna Goodwin and Keira Hurry scored less than a minute apart in the second to give their team a 3-1 lead. Cherkowski extended the lead to 4-1 in the opening minutes of the third period. Abby Newhook clawed one back late in the game, but BC ran out of time to mount a comeback as Clarkson took a 4-2 win and weekend sweep.

Connecticut at (11) Penn State

It took until the third period for the first game in this series to break open, but then Riley Grimley and Kathryn Stockdale scored 91 seconds apart to put Connecticut up 2-0 and Penn State couldn’t recover. Tia Chan earned a 33 save shutout in the win for the Huskies. On Saturday, the Nittany Lions came out firing, but Chan was up to the task and UConn took a 1-0 lead midway through the frame with a power play goal from Brooke Campbell. Penn State looked like they might have tied the game in the second on a delayed penalty, but a review showed the puck was touched up before the goal. Alyssa Machado found the equalizer with about seven minutes left in regulation. But neither team was able to eke out the win and it ended a 1-1 draw.