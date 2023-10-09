Getting off on the right foot, getting Robert Morris back: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 1

Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger discuss the results of the weekend and the news of the week on the October 9, 2023 edition of USCHO Weekend Review:

• No. 6 Boston College spoils No. 2 Quinnipiac’s banner-raising night with a 2-1 overtime win in Hamden.

• No. 18 Providence and No. 5 Michigan split their two-game series in Ann Arbor

• No. 1 Boston University requires OT to survive on the road at Bentley, 3-2

• Michigan State swept Lake Superior State, 5-2, 4-2

• Robert Morris returns after two-year absence

St. Thomas impressive in 5-4 OT win, 1-0 loss vs. No. 8 St. Cloud State

• Wisconsin gets first two wins of Mike Hastings era with two shutouts of Augustana

