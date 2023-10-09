2023-24 Atlantic Hockey Season Preview: Robert Morris back in fold as conference finding ‘opportunities to better tell our stories’

As Atlantic Hockey kicks off its 21st season, more changes are in store.

Robert Morris returns after a two-year absence, restoring the number of programs to 11. This means a new scheduling plan as well as a new playoff format.

There are also changes in administration, with a new commissioner and a new supervisor of officials.

New beginnings with an old friend

On Oct. 7, Robert Morris hosts Bowling Green in its return to the NCAA Division I ranks after a two-year absence.

Coach Derek Schooley built a team from scratch once before, in 2004-05, his first as head coach.

This time, he has a couple of additional tools: the transfer portal and process, which doesn’t require transfers to sit out a year as it once did, as well as a fifth year of eligibility granted to players impacted by COVID-shortened seasons.

His team has been assembled from a trio of players from the 2020-21 squad that stayed at RMU, three more who joined last year and redshirted, 10 transfers, and 13 freshmen.

Another big difference from the first time Schooley built a team is the winning tradition that he and RMU have established, something that took several years. How long it will take this time remains to be seen.

“We’re picked 10th, but I think we can challenge for a first-round bye,” said Schooley. “Do I think it’s going to take a while (to get back to where the program was)? I don’t know if it is.”

New faces at the top

New Atlantic Hockey (and College Hockey America) commission Michelle Morgan formally took over the helm on Aug. 1, after being selected to replace original commissioner Bob DeGregorio, who retired after 20 seasons leading the conference.

Morgan plans to streamline operations by merging the CHA and AHA, which already share staff. There are plans for a rebranding once the merger occurs.

“The merger will include a comprehensive brand audit,” said Morgan. “A new brand identity and a little bit of a facelift for the logo.”

Morgan says she looks forward to “opportunities to better tell our stories, showcasing the special things that our league is doing.”

The conference’s strength is its diversity, according to the new commissioner.

“We have large, we have small,” Morgan said. “We have service academies, we have public, we have private. In addition to the traditional geographic footprint, there are a lot of demographic differences. However, the common thread that brings us all together is the support and the love for the game of hockey.”

As for what happens on the ice, Morgan points to the parity in the league as a strength.

“We’re one of the most balanced leagues in college hockey,” she said. “This season, its are as wide open as it’s ever been. We have four teams receiving first votes in our league’s preseason poll, and also four teams receiving votes in the USCHO preseason poll.”

Also new to the league’s administrative staff is Eugene Binda, Jr., who took over as supervisor of officials on July 1. Binda Jr. succeeds his father, Eugene Binda, Sr., who also retired at the end of last season.

“We’re delighted to bring on another Binda,” said Morgan. “He brings a lot of experience as a formal official who spent a lot of time on the ice in different leagues at different levels.”

Tenure track

Mercyhurst coach Rick Gotkin is entering his 36th season as the Lakers’ coach, the longest tenure of any active Division I Hockey coach. Bob Daniels at Ferris State (32 years) and Quinnipiac’s Rand Pecknold (30 years) are next.

In all, Atlantic Hockey coaches have a combined 172 years of coaching experience (which is down from last season due to Ryan Soderquist leaving Bentley after 21 seasons).

Besides Gotkin, coaches in the league with 20 years or more of experience as a head coach include Frank Serratore (27 years at Air Force and four years at Denver), Wayne Wilson (25 years at RIT), and Brian Riley (20 years at Army West Point).

For comparison, Atlantic Hockey’s average of 15.63 years per school is tops in Division I behind ECAC (15.09 years) and the Big Ten (15.00 years).

Everybody’s back in

Now back to 11 teams, the league will move on from last year’s playoff format that limited its postseason tournament to the top eight teams in the standings. Last year Atlantic Hockey also eliminated the neutral site, final four format for the semifinals and championship. All rounds were held on campus.

This season, all eleven teams will make the conference tournament, which will again be entirely on campus. This adds another weekend to the postseason.

The opening round will be single elimination between seeds six through 11 on March 2, with the winners advancing to the quarterfinal round, which will be March 8-10 at seeds one through four.

The semifinal round is also best-of-three, taking place at the highest remaining seeds on March 15-17, with the single-game championship hosted by the highest surviving seed on March 23.

AIR FORCE

HEAD COACH: Frank Serratore (27th season at Air Force)

LAST SEASON: 12-22-2, 8-17-1 (10th in Atlantic Hockey)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Will Gavin (Sr., 11g-11a-22pts); D Luke Rowe (Sr., 7g-17a-24pts); G Guy Blessing (Jr., 6-8-1, 3.23 GAA, .888 SV%); G Maiszon Balboa (Jr., 4-6, 3.07 GAA, .894 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: F Willie Reim (11g-15a-26pts); D Brandon Koch (6g-18a-24pts)

KEY ADDITIONS: D James Callahan (Springfield Jr. Blues, NAHL); D Will Starling (Dubuque Fighting Saints, USHL); G Dominik Wasik (Steinback Pistons, MJHL), G Carter Clafton (Amarillo Wranglers, NAHL), F Brendon Gibbons (Maine Nordiques, NAHL)

2023-24 PREDICTION: The 2021-22 season was supposed to be rough for a young Falcons squad, which defied expectations and made it to the Atlantic Hockey championship game.

But last season was a return to earth, culminating in a last-place finish.

But with only a few key losses, including all-league defenseman Brandon Koch, who transferred to Minnesota State for his fifth year, expect the Falcons to be better.

“Obviously we didn’t have the year we wanted to and that’s on us,” said Serratore. “Looking at what’s coming back and coming in, we’ve got 11 freshmen, but we’ve also got nine seniors.”

2023-24 PREDICTED FINISH: Eighth

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL

HEAD COACH: Eric Lang (ninth season)

LAST SEASON: 18-14-7, 14-8-4 (2nd in Atlantic Hockey)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Jordan Biro (Sr., 11g-20a-31pts); D Brian Kramer (Sr., 6g-17a-23pts); F Timofei Khokhlachev (So., 7g-5a-12pts); D Evan Stella (2g-13a-15pts)

KEY LOSSES: F Blake Bennett (22g-13a-35pts); F Nick Cardelli (11g-11a-22pts); G Jarred Fiske (10-8-6, 2.38 GAA,.923 SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Hunter Longhi (Minot Minotauros, NAHL); F Dario Beljo (Brooks Bandits, AJHL); F Logan Jenuwine (Lake Superior State, transfer); F Blake Wells (UMass Lowell, transfer)

2023-24 PREDICTION: Last year was more of a reload than a rebuild for the Yellow Jackets, who fell short of their bid for a fifth consecutive regular season and fourth straight playoff title but still finished second in the standings.

Lang says that there’s more stability on his roster this year, as well as some key new additions.

“We’re returning 80% of our goal-scoring from last season,” he said. “And getting back to our international roots with 12 players from Europe.”

Senior forward Jordan Biro (31 points) and classmate, defenseman Brian Kramer (23 points), pace the returners.

For the first time in five seasons, the Yellow Jackets will be the hunters and not the hunted.

“It’s a bit of a change in attitude,” said Lang. “It’s about finding our competitive advantage.”

2023-24 PREDICTED FINISH: Second

ARMY WEST POINT

HEAD COACH: Brian Riley (20th season)

LAST SEASON: 14-19-4, 12-12-2 (5th in Atlantic Hockey)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Max Itagaki (So., 4g-29a-33pts); G Gavin Abric (Sr., 7-14-3; 3.23 GAA; .901 SV%); F Joey Baez (Jr., 21g-7a-28pts); F Ricky Lyle (Sr., 13g-11a-24pts)

KEY LOSSES: D Anthony Firriolo (5g-24a-29pts); F John Keranen (11g-17a-28pts); G Justin Evenson (7-5-1, 2.65 GAA, .911 SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Pierce Patterson (Amarillo Wranglers, NAHL); F Jacob Hewitt (Nanaimo Clippers, BCHL); G Gus Holt (Victoria Grizzlies, BCHL)

2023-24 PREDICTION: The Black Knights will again be a very young squad but return two of their top three scorers in junior Joey Baez (21 goals last season) and reigning Rookie of the Year, playmaker Max Itagaki (33 points).

“(Itagaki) has a vision (of the ice) better than anyone I’ve coached,” said Riley. “He finds people. You better be ready.”

But Riley’s young team may need time to come around.

“This is the youngest team in the league, maybe in the country,” he said. “We have 23 undergrads. If we played tomorrow, 14 or 15 would be in the lineup.

“It’s a talented group. The more experience they get we’ll reap the rewards down the road.”

2023-24 PREDICTED FINISH: Sixth

BENTLEY

HEAD COACH: Andy Jones (first season)

LAST SEASON: 11-21-2, 8-16-2 (9th in Atlantic Hockey)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: D Nick Bochen (Sr.,5g-15a-20pts); F Stephen Castagna (Sr., 7-8a-15pts); G Connor Hasley (6-10-2, 2.95 GAA, .910 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: F Nicholas Niemo (8g-14a-22pts); F Cole Kodsi (7g-9a-16pts); F Lucas Vanroboys (4g-16a-20pts)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Peter Kramer (Green Bay Gamblers, USHL); Jimmy Doyle (Janesville Jets, NAHL); Kellan Hjartarson (Cranbrook Bucks, BCHL); Garrett Horsager (Oklahoma Warriors, NAHL); Jonathan Bendorf (Mercyhurst, transfer)

2023-24 PREDICTION: Bentley will have a different look this season with 12 new players (four transfers and eight freshmen) as well as a new coach, as Jones takes over from Ryan Soderquist, who departed in the offseason after 21 years at the helm.

“It’s been hectic,” Jones acknowledged. “A short offseason to prepare. The guys are eager to build some chemistry.”

With six of their top ten scorers from last season moving on, the Falcons have some work to do. Senior defenseman Nick Bochen is Bentley’s top returning scorer (20 points last season).

Jones’ team will be tested early with opening games against Boston University and Northeastern.

“We’re trying to be prepared (for those games) and certainly respect those programs,” said Jones. “But we’re focusing on what we’re trying to establish. We’re going to keep the focus even from game to game.”

2023-24 PREDICTED FINISH: 11th

CANISIUS

HEAD COACH: Trevor Large (seventh season)

LAST SEASON: 20-19-3, 13-10-3 (4th in Atlantic Hockey)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: D David Melaragni (Gr., 4g-21a-25pts); F Randy Hernandez (Sr., 8g-13a-21pts); F Max Kouznetsov (Sr., 6g-12a-18pts)

KEY LOSSES: F Keaton Mastrodonato (16g-20a-35pts); F Ryan Miotto (17g-18a-35pts); G Jacob Barczewski (16-15-1, 2.64 GAA, .918 SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Matteo Giampa (Bonnyville Pontiacs, AJHL); D Powell Connor (Michigan State transfer); G David Fessenden (New Hampshire transfer)

2023-24 PREDICTION: With 13 new players on the roster, it may take some time for the Griffins to gel in their quest to repeat as conference champions.

“We know how we want to play,” said Large. “It’s how you blend everyone together.”

Preseason all-star David Melaragni returns on defense after entering the transfer portal at the end of last season but decided to return for his final year of eligibility.

The biggest question mark for Canisius will be in goal, with mainstay Jacob Barczewski transferring to Michigan for his final season.

“In net, obviously we’re new,” said Large. “The opportunity there for our goaltenders.

“It’s early, but David Fessenden (New Hampshire transfer) is going to get the first opportunity. He’s experienced and prepared.”

Last year’s title has increased interest at Canisius, says Large.

“There’s a buzz on campus,” he said. “We’re excited to get going.”

2023-24 PREDICTED FINISH: Fifth

HOLY CROSS

HEAD COACH: Bill Riga (third season)

LAST SEASON: 17-21-3, 12-12-2 (7th in Atlantic Hockey)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Jack Ricketts (Sr., 16g-16a-32pts); F Liam McLinskey (Jr., 21g-4a-25pts); D Mack Oliphant (2g-10a-12pts); G Jason Grande (Sr., 12-7-1, 2.33 GAA, .911 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: F Alex Peterson (5g-14a-19pts); D Nick Hale (7g-10a-17pts)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Will Elias (Cowichan Capitals, BCHL); D Will Troutwine (Janesville, NAHL); F Michael Hodge (Union transfer); D Nic Petruolo (Union transfer)

2023-24 PREDICTION: Picked to finish last in the 2022-23 preseason poll, the Crusaders made it all the way to the league’s championship game before bowing out to Canisius.

This time around, Holy Cross is predicted to finish fourth, picking up a first-place vote in the preseason coaches poll.

Preseason all-star Jack Ricketts leads an offense that also features junior Liam McLinskey, a Quinnipiac transfer who scored nine of his 21 goals in the postseason.

“(McLinskey’s) pushed himself to another level,” said Riga. “He’s done all the work to take that next step.”

That’s the Crusaders’ goal, the next step.

“We want to get to the end of the road and win one more game,” said Riga. “We’re hungry to get a different outcome.”

2023-24 PREDICTED FINISH: Fourth

MERCYHURST

HEAD COACH: Rick Gotkin (36th season)

LAST SEASON: 10-23-3, 9-14-3 (8th in Atlantic Hockey)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Mickey Burns (Sr., 11g-7a-18pts); F Steven Agriogianis (4g-15a-19pts); G Owen Say (4-6-0, 3.38 GAA, .903 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: F Eric Esposito (17g-15a-32pts); F Rylee St. Onge (8g-7a-15pts); G Tyler Harmon (6-16-2, 3.16 GAA, .915 SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: G Simon Bucheler (Shreveport Mudbugs, NAHL); F Boris Skalos (Fargo Force, USHL); F Sean James (Smiths Falls Bears, CCHL)

2023-24 PREDICTION: Gotkin, entering his 36th season in Erie, knows that there can be a fine line between success and failure in this league, evidenced by his team’s record last year.

“We were in 14 one-goal games last season,” he said. “Nine in overtime.”

Mercyhurst went 5-9 in those games, including 2-7 in games decided in overtime. A few extra goals and instead of finishing in seventh, the Lakers would have contended for home ice.

“We have a lot of new players, but the makings of a pretty good hockey team,” said Gotkin.

Sophomore Owen Say, last season’s all-rookie goaltender, will get the first looks in net.

“Right now, he’s our guy,” said Gotkin. “Our plan is to start him and hopefully he runs with it.”

2023-24 PREDICTED FINISH: 10th

NIAGARA

HEAD COACH: Jason Lammers (seventh season)

LAST SEASON: 19-18-3, 10-13-3 (6th in Atlantic Hockey)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Shane Ott (Jr., 10g-18a-28pts); F Carter Randklev (Sr., 13g-11a-24pts); D Josef Mysak (Sr., 3g-14a-17pts)

KEY LOSSES: G Chad Veltri (18-16-3, 2.78 GAA, .906 SV%); F Casey Carreau (10g-21a-31pts) F Ryan Cox (14g-14a-28pts)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Aron Jessli (Pickering Panthers, OJHL); F Jack Richard (Burlington Cougars, OJHL); F Tyler Wallace (Blackfalds Bulldogs, AJHL); G Jarrett Fiske (American International transfer)

2023-24 PREDICTION: Last season, the Purple Eagles posted a league-best 6-2 record out of conference and advanced to the AHA semifinals.

Mainstay goaltender Chad Veltri is gone, but Niagara reloaded in net, picking up transfer Jarrett Fiske from AIC, who led the conference in save percentage (.923) and was second in goals against (2.38).

“We’re excited for what (Fiske) can bring, how he plays, and why he’s here,” said Lammers. “We feel like we have more depth this year.”

Niagara will look to reproduce last season’s non-conference success, which paid dividends throughout the season.

“It gave our guys incredible confidence that carried on through the year,” Lammers said. “But every year’s a new year. We’re focused on winning today and not past success.”

PREDICTED FINISH: Seventh

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

HEAD COACH: Wayne Wilson (25th season)

LAST SEASON: 25-13-1, 18-7-1 (1st in Atlantic Hockey)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Carter Wilkie (Jr., 14g-26a-40pts); D Gianfranco Cassaro (Gr., 14g-18a-32pts), D Aiden Hansen-Bukata (Sr., 2g-30a-32pts); G Tommy Scarfone (Jr., 22-11-1, 2.41 GAA, .934 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: F Kobe Walker (12g-11a-23pts); F Andrew Petrucci (3g-5a-8pts); D Spencer Berry (1g-6a-7pts)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Christian Catalano (Maryland Black Bears, NAHL); F Tyler Fukakusa (Toronto Jr. Canadiens, OJHL); D Kevin Scott (Fargo Force, USHL); G Luke Lush (Sacred Heart transfer)

2023-24 PREDICTION: The Tigers are favored to repeat as regular-season champions, and it’s easy to see why.

RIT returns Carter Wilkie, the Atlantic Hockey player of the year (40 points last season) as well as preseason all-league defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro (32 points) and goaltender Tommy Scarfone (Jr., 22-11-1; 2.41 GAA; .934 SV%).

“I really like the team we have coming back,” said Wilson. “We’re returning a number of all-league players.”

The Tigers have ended their season in the conference semifinals the past two years. RIT was upset by Holy Cross in a three-game series last season.

“It’s a very competitive league, we saw that in the playoffs last season,” said Wilson. “We’re looking to take the next step.”

PREDICTED FINISH: First

ROBERT MORRIS

HEAD COACH: Derek Schooley (18th season)

LAST SEASON: Did not play

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Did not play in 2021-22 and 2022-23

KEY LOSSES: Did not play in 2021-22 and 2022-23

KEY ADDITIONS: F Jackson Reineke (Anchorage Wolverines, NAHL); F McKay Hayes (Markam Royals, OJHL); F George Krotiris (Cobourg Cougars, OJHL); D Tom Gangl (Smiths Falls Bears, CCHL); D Michael Craig (Nanaimo Clippers, BCHL); G Chad Veltri (Niagara transfer); F Rylee St. Onge (Mercyhurst transfer); F Luke Johnson (Minnesota-Duluth transfer); F Logan Ganie (Michigan Tech transfer); F Dallas Tulik (Ferris State transfer); D Cade Townend (Mercyhurst transfer)

2023-24 PREDICTION: It’s a new dawn for the Colonials. Robert Morris abruptly canceled its men’s and women’s programs at the end of the 2020-21 season, but the school and community rallied to get them restored.

Schooley had to start almost from scratch, but the transfer portal has helped his team ramp up quickly.

Chad Veltri, a four-year starter in net for Niagara, transferred in for his fifth season of eligibility.

“It was a priority to get a veteran presence (in goaltender),” said Schooley. “We’re excited to see him play his fifth year in Pittsburgh in front of family and friends.

“Lots of teams think they have the best goalie in the league. I think we do.”

2023-24 PREDICTED FINISH: Ninth

SACRED HEART

HEAD COACH: C.J. Marottolo (15th season)

LAST SEASON: 17-17-3, 14-9-3 (3rd in Atlantic Hockey)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Kevin Lombardi (Gr., 14g-14a-28pts); F Marcus Joughin (So., 8g-17a-25pts); F Braeden Tuck (Gr., 5g-15a-20pts)

KEY LOSSES: F Neil Shea (14g-16a-30pts); G Luke Lush (14-16-3; 2.69 GAA; .899 SV%); F Austin Magera (8g-20a-28pts); F Todd Goehring (11g-11a-22pts)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Brendan Dumas (New Jersey Titan, NAHL); F Jake Bongo (Surrey Eagles, BCHL), G Cullen DeYoung (Northeast Generals, NAHL); F T.J. Walsh (RPI transfer); G Chase Clark (Quinnipiac transfer)

2023-24 PREDICTION: The Pioneers return most of the nucleus of a team that spent last season near the top of the league, including forward Braeden Tuck, who returns for a fifth season.

This will be the first full season for Sacred Heart in the Martire Family Arena, which opened in January.

“I underestimated how hard that was going to be for our group,” said Marottolo. “Everything was new, the type of home crowds that we garnered. We had played a home game on our campus.

“(This season) we’re settled in and know what to expect.”

PREDICTED FINISH: Third