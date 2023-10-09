With 26 first-place votes, Boston University remains No. 1 team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 26 first-place votes, Boston University remains the top team in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Minnesota picks up 18 first-place votes and moves up one spot to No. 2.

Denver is also up one spot, sitting at No. 3 after getting four first-place votes.

Boston College is up two spots to No. 4, garnering two first-place votes this week.

Quinnipiac rounds out the top five, dropping to No. 5 from No. 2.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Oct. 9, 2023

For the rest of the top 10, Michigan is down one to No. 6, North Dakota remains seventh, Michigan State is up one to No. 8, Michigan Tech is up one to No. 9, and St. Cloud State falls two spots to sit 10th in this week’s rankings.

Just one new team enters the rankings this week as Connecticut sits 20th.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 18 other teams received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.