Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap October 9, 2023

Boston College at (1) Wisconsin

Both teams came out flying on Thursday and the game was tied 2-2 before six minutes had elapsed. Sidney Fess put BC up 1-0 after just 99 seconds. Lacey Eden and Sarah Wozniewicz responded over the next two minutes to give UW the 2-1 lead. Sammy Smigliani tied it back at 2-2 and Jade Arnone’s power play goal later in the frame gave the Eagles a 3-2 lead heading into the break. Grace Campbell set a new career high in saves before the second period ended and ended the game with 51. Marianne Picard and Britta Curl scored in the middle frame to put Wisconsin up 4-3 and Chayla Edwards’ goal in the third secured the 5-3 win for the Badgers. On Friday, the reigning national champions raised the banner honoring the win and then built off that energy to put together an absolutely dominant display to earn a 12-2 win and weekend sweep. Nine different Badgers scored in the win – Curl, Eden and Wozniewicz each had two while Cassie Hall, Casey O’Brien, Ava Murphy, Laila Edwards, Vivian Jungels and Kirsten Simms each had one. Katie Pyne and Abby Newhook were the goal-scorers for Boston College.

(11) Penn State at (3) Colgate

Senior Kalty Kaltounková led the Colgate charge in the first game, tallying a hat trick and adding two assists in the Raiders’ 6-2 win over Penn State. She opened the scoring and Danielle Serdachny’s power play goal put Colgate up 2-0. Lyndie Lobdell pulled it back within one just before the end of the period to make it 2-1. Neena Brick’s power play goal in the second extended the Raiders’ lead to 3-1. Kaltounková added her own power play goal to open the third. Karley Garcia scored for the Nittany Lions to make it 4-2, but that’s as close as it would get as Kaltounková completed her hat trick and Dara Grieg topped it off to make it a 6-2 win. In the second game, Penn State had the run of play, holding the Raiders from registering a shot until late in the first and outshooting them 11-4. After a scoreless opening frame, it was once again Kaltounková that got Colgate on the board first. Maggie MacEachern tied the game up at the midpoint and then Sydney Morrow scored her first as a Raider to put them up 2-1. Colgate took advantage of a power play to score 32 seconds into the third to extend the lead to 3-1 thanks to Kaitlyn O’Donohoe. Brianna Brooks claimed one back for Penn State, but the Nittany Lions couldn’t find an equalizer and the Raiders took a 3-2 win and weekend sweep.

(4) Minnesota at RIT

Abbey Murphy stepped up in a big way in the Gophers’ opening game of the season, scoring a power play goal in the final two seconds of the first period and another five minutes into the second. Madeline Wethington added a goal a few minutes later and Minnesota took a 3-0 win in the first game of the series. On Saturday, Maggie Nicholson scored in the opening two minutes of the game to give the Gophers a 1-0 lead and then Murphy added another power play to her weekend tally to make it 2-0in the second. Lindsay Maloney got RIT on the board with an extra attacker goal of her own to cut the lead to 2-1. Madison Kaiser’s goal late in the second put Minnesota back ahead 3-1 at the second intermission. Ella Huber’s shorthanded goal and Ava Lindsay’s power play tally in the third capped off the 5-1 win and sweep.

LIU at (6) Minnesota Duluth

The Bulldogs earned coach Maura Crowell’s 250th career win on Friday on the back of a massive game from graduate senior Mannon McMahon, who had four goals to lead the Bulldogs to a 6-0 win. On Saturday, it was Clara Van Wieren’s turn as the senior scored her first career hat trick to power UMD to a 4-0 win.

(7) Northeastern vs. Boston University

Friday’s game was incredibly close until the end. Allie Lalonde scored for Northeastern and Catherine Foulem scored for Boston University to send the two teams to the locker room tied at one. That held until the final minute of the second frame when Taze Thompson’s power play goal put the Huskies up 2-1. Peyton Anderson scored an empty-netter in the third and Lily Shannon also scored to give Northeastern the 4-1 win. The second game of the weekend was just as close and the Huskies didn’t pull away to earn the sweep until the final frame. Anderson scored to make it 1-0 and Shannon scored an empty-netter to give Northeastern the 2-0 win.

(8) Quinnipiac at New Hampshire

The Bobcats took a 2-0 lead in the second thanks to goals from Madison Chantler and Sadie Peart, but the Wildcats weren’t going down without a fight. Marina Alvarez cut the lead in half with about eight minutes to play. Then Shea Verrier forced overtime with a goal in the final ten seconds of play. Maya Labad forced a turnover at the blue line and fed Nina Steingauf in overtime to earn Quinnipiac a 3-2 win on Friday. In the second game, Labad and Peart each struck on the power play to put the Bobcats up 2-0. Jess Schryver extended the lead to 3-0 midway through the second, but Sydney Leonard responded quickly to make it a 3-1 game. But UNH wasn’t able to close the gap further and Steingauf scored late to give Quinnipiac the 4-1 win and sweep.

9) Clarkson at (13) Vermont

Alaina Tanski put Vermont on the board first, but the lead lasted just :39 as Brooke McQuigge tied the game at one. Clarkson took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission thanks to a goal from Alexie Guay. Dominique Petrie extended the lead to 3-1 a minute into the second. Lily Humphrey responded quickly to keep it a one-goal lead. But the Catamounts couldn’t close the gap and Anne Cherkowski’s third period goal secured the 4-2 win. On Saturday, Natalie Zarcone scored her first career goal with a wrister from deep to put Vermont up 1-0. Clarkson killed a 5:00 major on goalie Michele Pasiechnyk, who also received a game misconduct and Julia Minotti stood strong after coming in cold until midway through the second, when Rebecca Morissette made it a 1-1 game. Lara Beecher scored on an odd-skater rush to put Vermont ahead 2-1. A few minutes later, Clarkson turned a shot off the post into a transition the other direction and Haley Winn tied the game 2-2. Overtime did not decide a winner, but Evelyne Blais-Savoie and Beecher scored in the shootout while Jessie McPherson made two saves to give the Catamounts the shootout win.

(12) St. Cloud State at Mercyhurst

Marielle Parks scored two power play goals 43 seconds apart less than five minutes into the game and then Ena Nystrøm pitched a 26-save shutout to carry Mercyhurst to a 2-0 win. In the second game, Emma Gentry scored on the power play in the closing seconds of the first period to give SCSU a 1-0 lead. Sanni Ahola came up huge in the second, stopping 17 shots on the way to a 28-save shutout and the Huskies took the win and a weekend split.

(15) Providence at St. Lawrence

On Friday, St. Lawrence came out firing and 11 different Saints showed up on the scoresheet as they took a 7-2 win. Julia Gosling had three assists and Mae Batherson scored twice to lead the Saints. Sarah Marchand, Melissa Jeffries, Abby Hustler, Rachel Bjorgen and Gabi Jones all score for St. Lawrence in the win. Brooke Becker and Ashley Clark scored for Providence. On Saturday, Emma-Sofie Nordström recorded her first career shutout and Gosling scored twice to give St. Lawrence a 2-0 win.