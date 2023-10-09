Dartmouth hires former UMass Boston assistant coach Fahey for same role with Big Green for 2023-24 hockey season

Dartmouth has announced the addition of Brian Fahey to the men’s hockey staff as an assistant coach for the 2023-24 season.

Fahey comes to Hanover after spending the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach with UMass Boston.

“We are excited to add Brian Fahey to our staff,” said Dartmouth head coach Reid Cashman in a statement. “He is a hard-working coach that will add tremendous value. Brian has a strong background in skill development, and we believe he will help our players reach new levels.”

Prior to his stint with the Beacons, he spent one year as the director of hockey operations with Union, two years as an assistant coach at Albertus Magnus, along with coaching for the Westchester Express and the New York Apple Core while attending school.

Fahey graduated from Southern New Hampshire in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in sports administration.

Before graduating, Fahey played one season of collegiate hockey for Worcester State, appearing in 13 games, scoring two goals and recording one assist.