Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Oct. 7-8

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Sept. 25 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 7-8.
No. 1 Boston University (1-0-0)
10/07/2023 – No. 1 Boston University 3 at Bentley 2 (OT)
No. 2 Quinnipiac (0-1-0)
10/07/2023 – No. 6 Boston College 2 at No. 2 Quinnipiac 1 (OT)
10/08/2023 – No. 2 Quinnipiac 2 at No. 19 Northeastern 2 (OT, exhibition)
No. 3 Minnesota (0-0-0)
10/08/2023 – RV Bemidji State 2 at No. 3 Minnesota 5
No. 4 Denver (2-0-0)
10/07/2023 – No. 4 Denver 7 at RV Alaska 3
10/08/2023 – No. 4 Denver 5 at RV Alaska 2
No. 5 Michigan (1-1-0)
09/30/2023 – Simon Fraser* 1 at No. 5 Michigan 8
10/07/2023 – No. 18 Providence 4 at No. 5 Michigan 2
10/08/2023 – No. 18 Providence 4 at No. 5 Michigan 5
No. 6 Boston College (1-0-0)
10/07/2023 – No. 6 Boston College 2 at No. 2 Quinnipiac 1 (OT)
No. 7 North Dakota (0-0-0)
10/07/2023 – Manitoba* 0 at No. 7 North Dakota 10
No. 8 St. Cloud State (1-1-0)
10/07/2023 – RV St. Thomas 5 at No. 8 St. Cloud State 4 (OT)
10/08/2023 – No. 8 St. Cloud State 1 at RV St. Thomas 0
No. 9 Michigan State (2-0-0)
10/07/2023 – Lake Superior State 2 at No. 9 Michigan State 5
10/08/2023 – Lake Superior State 2 at No. 9 Michigan State 4
No. 10 Michigan Tech (0-0-1)
10/07/2023 – No. 10 Michigan Tech 2 at No. 17 Minnesota Duluth 2 (OT, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game)
No. 11 Cornell (0-0-0)
Did not play.
No. 12 Western Michigan (0-0-0)
10/07/2023 – No. 12 Western Michigan 9 at U.S. NTDP* 4
No. 13 Ohio State (1-0-0)
10/07/2023 – No. 13 Ohio State 4 at Mercyhurst 3
No. 14 Merrimack (0-0-0)
10/07/2023 – No. 14 Merrimack 3 at RV Sacred Heart 2 (OT, exhibition)
No. 15 Harvard (0-0-0)
Did not play.
No. 16 Penn State (1-0-0)
10/07/2023 – No. 16 Penn State 3 at LIU 2
No. 17 Minnesota Duluth (0-0-1)
10/07/2023 – No. 10 Michigan Tech 2 at No. 17 Minnesota Duluth 2 (OT, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game)
No. 18 Providence (1-1-0)
10/07/2023 – No. 18 Providence 4 at No. 5 Michigan 2
10/08/2023 – No. 18 Providence 4 at No. 5 Michigan 5
No. 19 Northeastern (1-0-0)
10/07/2023 – Stonehill 0 at No. 19 Northeastern 7
10/08/2023 – No. 2 Quinnipiac 2 at No. 19 Northeastern 2 (OT, exhibition)
No. 20 Notre Dame (1-1-0)
10/07/2023 – RV Clarkson 3 at No. 20 Notre Dame 1
10/08/2023 – RV Clarkson 0 at No. 20 Notre Dame 3
* – not eligible for poll
RV – receiving votes