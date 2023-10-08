Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Oct. 7-8

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Sept. 25 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 7-8.

No. 1 Boston University (1-0-0)

10/07/2023 – No. 1 Boston University 3 at Bentley 2 (OT)

No. 2 Quinnipiac (0-1-0)

10/07/2023 – No. 6 Boston College 2 at No. 2 Quinnipiac 1 (OT)

10/08/2023 – No. 2 Quinnipiac 2 at No. 19 Northeastern 2 (OT, exhibition)

No. 3 Minnesota (0-0-0)

10/08/2023 – RV Bemidji State 2 at No. 3 Minnesota 5

No. 4 Denver (2-0-0)

10/07/2023 – No. 4 Denver 7 at RV Alaska 3

10/08/2023 – No. 4 Denver 5 at RV Alaska 2

No. 5 Michigan (1-1-0)

09/30/2023 – Simon Fraser* 1 at No. 5 Michigan 8

10/07/2023 – No. 18 Providence 4 at No. 5 Michigan 2

10/08/2023 – No. 18 Providence 4 at No. 5 Michigan 5

No. 6 Boston College (1-0-0)

10/07/2023 – No. 6 Boston College 2 at No. 2 Quinnipiac 1 (OT)

No. 7 North Dakota (0-0-0)

10/07/2023 – Manitoba* 0 at No. 7 North Dakota 10

No. 8 St. Cloud State (1-1-0)

10/07/2023 – RV St. Thomas 5 at No. 8 St. Cloud State 4 (OT)

10/08/2023 – No. 8 St. Cloud State 1 at RV St. Thomas 0

No. 9 Michigan State (2-0-0)

10/07/2023 – Lake Superior State 2 at No. 9 Michigan State 5

10/08/2023 – Lake Superior State 2 at No. 9 Michigan State 4

No. 10 Michigan Tech (0-0-1)

10/07/2023 – No. 10 Michigan Tech 2 at No. 17 Minnesota Duluth 2 (OT, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game)

No. 11 Cornell (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 12 Western Michigan (0-0-0)

10/07/2023 – No. 12 Western Michigan 9 at U.S. NTDP* 4

No. 13 Ohio State (1-0-0)

10/07/2023 – No. 13 Ohio State 4 at Mercyhurst 3

No. 14 Merrimack (0-0-0)

10/07/2023 – No. 14 Merrimack 3 at RV Sacred Heart 2 (OT, exhibition)

No. 15 Harvard (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 16 Penn State (1-0-0)

10/07/2023 – No. 16 Penn State 3 at LIU 2

No. 17 Minnesota Duluth (0-0-1)

10/07/2023 – No. 10 Michigan Tech 2 at No. 17 Minnesota Duluth 2 (OT, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game)

No. 18 Providence (1-1-0)

10/07/2023 – No. 18 Providence 4 at No. 5 Michigan 2

10/08/2023 – No. 18 Providence 4 at No. 5 Michigan 5

No. 19 Northeastern (1-0-0)

10/07/2023 – Stonehill 0 at No. 19 Northeastern 7

10/08/2023 – No. 2 Quinnipiac 2 at No. 19 Northeastern 2 (OT, exhibition)

No. 20 Notre Dame (1-1-0)

10/07/2023 – RV Clarkson 3 at No. 20 Notre Dame 1

10/08/2023 – RV Clarkson 0 at No. 20 Notre Dame 3

* – not eligible for poll

RV – receiving votes