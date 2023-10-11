Former Salem State women’s hockey head coach Giantonio hired for same job at Marian

Julian Giantonio has been named the third head coach of the Marian women’s hockey team.

Giantonio joins the Sabres after serving as the head coach at Salem State this past season.

“Congratulations to Julian on his well-deserved hire as the head women’s ice hockey coach,” said Marian director of athletics Tony Draves in a statement. “We’re looking forward to him hitting the ground running on the ice and the recruiting trail. Welcome to Marian, Julian.”

Last season, Giantonio led the Vikings to their winningest season in program history along with a berth in the conference tournament. In the classroom, Salem State had 15 student-athletes earn all-academic recognition.

Giantonio also served as an interim head coach for Western New England from 2020 to 2021.

“I am thrilled to have been selected for this opportunity,” said Gianotonio. “I am eager to contribute my skills and expertise to the success of the Marian women’s ice hockey program. As soon as I stepped on campus and met with Coach Draves, it was easy to see the passion and vision for women’s ice hockey. The excitement around athletics was very visible and I cannot wait o get integrated with the staff. It was an easy decision when I saw the resources that were in place for the student-athletes and staff. I’m really looking forward to working with this talented group of student-athletes and making some noise in the highly competitive NCHA.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

Giantonio brings with him a wealth of hockey knowledge after a long coaching career in ACHA hockey. He served as the bench boss at several prestigious programs including Roosevelt, UCLA, Delaware, and Williston State.

While at ACHA D-I Delaware, the Blue Hens went 47-20-3 over two seasons. The 2016-17 season saw Delaware go 25-9-0, earning Giantonio ESCHL coach of the year honors and a finalist for the ACHA Division I coach of the year. In the two years prior, Giantonio served as an associate head coach at Williston State where he helped lead the Buffaloes to back-to-back NJCAA titles. Williston State had 12 all-Americans, 15 players sign professional contracts, and Frozen Four appearances in both seasons under his leadership.

Giantonio had coaching stops at Everett Prep and Becker to begin his coaching career after a long professional and collegiate playing career.

He began his collegiate career at UMass Boston for two seasons. His first season with the Beacons saw him record 22 points from 10 goals and 12 assists in 24 games played. He then spent two seasons at ACHA D-I Arizona before returning to UMass Boston. In his final two seasons as a Beacon, he skated in 25 games, scoring four goals with nine assists for 13 total points.

He currently holds a certification from USA Hockey as a master level five coach.

Giantonio went on to earn a bachelor of arts degree in history from UMass Boston in 2006. He then earned a master of education in coaching from Greenville in 2016 along with a master of science in leadership from Western New England in 2021.