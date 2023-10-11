Augsburg women’s hockey team adds Bauer as new assistant coach, Neuberger as graduate fellow assistant coach

Elizabeth “Biz” Bauer, a former standout women’s hockey player at Wisconsin-Eau Claire, has been named the full-time assistant coach for the Augsburg women’s hockey team.

In addition, Nicole Neuberger, a two-time all-conference collegiate women’s hockey player, has been named as the Augsburg women’s hockey team’s new graduate fellow assistant coach.

A four-year player for NCAA Division III UW-Eau Claire, Bauer helped lead the Blugolds to their first three national tournament berths, two O’Brien Cup tournament championships, and one WIAC championship while posting an overall record of 80-26-9. With 37 career goals and 66 career assists for 103 total points, Bauer holds the program record for assists and ranks second in school history in points. In 2020, Bauer was named a team captain and earned a spot on the CCM Hockey Division III all-America Second team.

Following her career at UW-Eau Claire, Bauer pursued her dream of playing pro hockey and is currently playing in the PWHPA with the Minnesota region ‘Team Adidas.’

“We are extremely excited to add Biz to our staff,” said Augsburg head coach Michelle McAteer in a statement. “Her experiences and success as a player will help our program as we strive to be our best. She has a great hockey IQ that allows her to teach and read the game well. I’m grateful to have a dedicated staff that can offer new insights, and who are passionate about student athlete success.”

Neuberger will assist in all facets of the Auggie women’s hockey program. Graduate fellows gain knowledge in coaching a college program while also recruiting and providing organizational duties for the team. Neuberger is pursuing her master of arts in leadership degree at Augsburg.

Neuberger was a four-year veteran of the Wisconsin-Stevens Point women’s hockey team as a forward/defender, earning all-WIAC first team honors in both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Playing in 89 career games, she scored 28 goals with 13 assists for 41 points, including 12 goals and nine assists for 21 points in her senior season. She scored eight power-play goals and had six game-winning goals in her Pointers career.

Since graduating from UW-Stevens Point, Neuberger served as a junior varsity head coach for the Minneapolis girls combined high school team in 2022-23, and as a coach and evaluator for the Minnesota girls’ high school hockey Premier Prep League.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in health promotion and wellness from UW-Stevens Point, earning Dean’s List honors four semesters. She was named as an AHCA/Krampade Divisions II-III all-American scholar in both 2020-21 and 2021-22. At UW-Stevens Point, she also served a strength and conditioning internship in the spring of 2022.