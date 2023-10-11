Former Trine goaltender Nettesheim named new goalie coach for Chatham women’s hockey team

Chatham has announced that Emily Nettesheim will be joining the Cougars women’s hockey coaching staff as a goalie coach.

Nettesheim joins the staff after having played for Trine from 2018 to 2022.

“I am very excited to welcome Emily to our staff,” said Chatham coach Mike O’Grady in a statement. “Her enthusiasm for the sport is contagious. I am excited to have someone with her working knowledge of both the position of goaltending and mental performance within our program. I know she will be a great resource to our goaltenders.”

While at Trine, Nettesheim appeared in 18 games, recording a save percentage of .897 and a goals-against average of 3.59. She graduated in 2022 with a bachelor’s in biology and psychology and a minor in psychology and sport.

After her playing career at Trine, Nettesheim entered coaching with positions as a part-time goalie coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins youth organization and assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 14U girls.

Nettesheim currently works as a part-time research assistant in UPMC’s department of psychology.