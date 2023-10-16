Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger discuss the results of the weekend and the news of the week in college hockey on the October 16, 2023 edition of USCHO Weekend Review:

• Tough week for top teams including No. 1 Boston University, No. 6 Michigan, No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Michigan Tech, No. 10 St. Cloud State, No. 15 Merrimack and No. 20 Connecticut

• North Dakota takes the title at the Ice Breaker

• Augustana earns first two wins in program history

• Some massive crowds this weekend

• Former Hockey East commissioner Joe Bertagna named the recipient of the NHL’s Lester Patrick Award

Subscribe to this college hockey podcast on Apple podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Find our college hockey podcast archive at USCHO.com/podcasts