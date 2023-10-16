Minnesota picks up 33 first-place votes, takes over as top-ranked team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 33 first-place votes, Minnesota is the new No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

The Gophers move up one spot from last week.

Denver jumps up one spot to No. 2, getting 10 first-place votes in the poll, while Boston College is also up one spot to No. 3 with four first-place votes. Quinnipiac also leaps up one to No. 4, picking up two first-place votes. North Dakota moves up two spots to round out the top five.

Boston University garnered one first-place vote but tumbles from No. 1 to No. 6 in this week’s rankings.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Oct. 16, 2023

Michigan is down one to No. 7, Michigan State holds steady at No. 8, Western Michigan moves up three to No. 9, and Providence is up three to sit 10th this week.

Michigan Tech falls from No. 9 to No. 17, and St. Cloud State goes from No. 10 to No. 20 in the poll’s biggest drops this week.

Two previously unranked teams enter the rankings this week as Arizona State is 18th and Minnesota State is 19th.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 17 others received votes.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.