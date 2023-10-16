Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap October 16, 2023

Minnesota State at (1) Wisconsin

Wisconsin coach Mark Johnson became the first Division I women’s hockey coach to reach 600 wins when the Badgers swept the Mavericks this weekend. On Thursday, Kirsten Simms and Lacey Eden each had two goals and an assist and Caroline Harvey had three assists to lead Wisconsin to a 6-0 win. On Friday, Simms led the way with two goals and two assists while Britta Curl and Harvey each added a goal and three assists to help the Badgers to a 9-0 win.

(2) Ohio State at (6) Minnesota Duluth

On Friday, Olivia Wallin put UMD on the board first, but it was the only lead the Bulldogs would have. Ohio State outshot Minnesota Duluth 36-12 and Hadley Hartmetz scored her first career hat trick en route to a 5-2 win. Hartmetz scored twice at the end of the first and Jenna Buglioni added a shorthander early in the second to make it 3-1. Reece Hunt scratched one back, but Sloane Matthews opened the lead up 4-2 and Hartmetz added an empty-netter to complete her hatty and the game. In the second game, the Buckeyes took advantage of a major penalty, striking twice in the first three minutes of the second period. Hannah Bilka and Emma Peschel each found the back of the net to make it 2-0, which was enough to win the game and the weekend sweep.

Mercyhurst at (3) Colgate

Kaitlin O’Donohoe tallied two goals and two assists, including her 100th career point, to lead Colgate in a 7-0 win. Ten different Raiders earned points in the game, including two goals from Avery Pickering and three assists from Kalty Kaltounková. On Saturday, Mercyhurst pushed back and had Colgate on their heels holding onto a 2-1 lead thanks to a power play and short-handed goal from Danielle Serdachny in the first period. Sara Boucher scored late in the second and the Lakers were pushing for an equalizer, but the Raiders found another gear and put the game out of reach in a matter of minutes late in the third. Kaltounková, Emma Pais and Neena Brick each lit the lamp to put the game out of reach at 5-2, which gave Colgate the sweep.

(4) Minnesota at St. Thomas

The teams played at the home of the NHL Minnesota Wild on Friday and Abbey Murphy took the opportunity to shine on a big stage, racking up a natural hat trick in the first 23 minutes of game play to put her team up 3-0 and give them the momentum to never look back. She ended the game with five points. Ella Huber scored twice while Payton Hemp, Audrey Wethington and Emma Connor each added a goal to give the Gophers an 8-0 win. St. Thomas pushed back in the second game, holding Minnesota scoreless on 19 shots over the first two frames. But the Gophers poured it on in the third, putting 15 shots on goal as freshman Emma Kreisz scored her first collegiate goal on the power play to break the stalemate. Nelli Laitenen, Josefin Bouveng and Murphy each scored in the final frame to make it a 4-0 win and sweep.

(7) Northeastern at Merrimack

The Huskies outshot the Warriors 29-14, but Merrimack goalie Calli Hogarth made 29 saves to record a shutout and Alex Ferguson scored to give the Warriors a 1-0 win. It was a spectacular solo effort from Ferguson, who stripped the puck from a Northeastern defender as they tried to transition. She picked the puck up along the boards and sniped a shot from the far faceoff dot to beat Gwyn Philips and, eventually, give Merrimack the win.

(8) Quinnipiac vs. Providence

Audrey Knapp scored her first career goal to put Providence up 1-0 at the first intermission. That score would hold until five minutes into the third when Julia Nearis tied the game. Nina Steingauf and Jess Schryver each scored in the course of :43 to put the Bobcats up 3-1 and Sadie Peart scored an empty-net goal for her 100th career point and to ensure a 4-1 Quinnipiac win. On Saturday, the teams were knotted 0-0 to start the third, but Madison Chantler took advantage of a turnover at the blueline to score shorthanded just 23 seconds into the final frame to put the Bobcats up 1-0. That looked like it might be enough for Quinnipiac, but KC Brooks put a shot on net from the blue line with 10 seconds left in regulation that skipped in and forced overtime. In the extra frame, Maddy Samoskevich won the puck along the boards and slid it to Schryver across the goal mouth and Schryver did not miss, ending the game 2-1 less than a minute into OT.

(13) Penn State at (10) Cornell

Junior transfer Katie Chan scored the Big Red’s first two goals of the season to put her new team up 2-0. Katelyn Roberts responded for Penn State with a breakaway goal late in the frame to make it 2-1 at the first break. Cornell took advantage of power plays in the second as Lily Delianedis and Kaitlin Jockims each scored to make it a 4-1 win for the Big Red. In the second game, Izzy Daniel led Cornell with a goal and three assists as they took a 5-2 win and weekend sweep over the struggling Nittany Lions, who moved to 1-6-1 to start the season. Mckenna Van Gelder, Delianedis, Georgia Schiff and Claudia Yu also scored for the Big Red. Freshman goalie Annelies Bergmann earned both wins for Cornell.

(11) St. Lawrence vs. (12) Vermont

The Catamounts struck quickly in the first game, with Lily Humphrey and Maddy Skelton putting Vermont up 2-0 before five minutes had elapsed. Julia Gosling cut the lead in half during the opening minute of the second to make it a 2-1 game, but Lara Beecher struck back a minute later and then again five minutes after that to put Vermont up 4-1 and put the game out of reach. Evelyne Blais-Savoie added a power play goal to push it to 5-1. Aly McLeod scored for the Saints at the close of the second to make it 5-2, but Natalie Mlynkova’s goal early in the third shut down any momentum and ensured the Catamount’s 6-2 win. On Saturday, St. Lawrence got their revenge thanks to two goals from Abby Hustler and one from Katina Duscio as well as a 20-save shutout from Emma-Sofie Nordström. St. Lawrence took a 3-0 win and earned the split.

Bemidji State at (14) St. Cloud State

The Huskies outshot Bemidji State 30-12 on the evening but needed until the third period to put the game away against Bemidji on Friday. Laura Zimmerman put SCSU up 1-0 with a power play goal, but freshman Hailey Armstrong responded late in the first to send the teams to intermission tied 1-1. In the second, CC Bowlby put St. Cloud up 2-1, but once again Armstrong responded, knotting it at 2-2 headed into the third. But SCSU kick started their game in the third, holding the Beavers to just one shot on goal while Klára Hymlárová, Bowlby and Avery Farrell scored in the opening minutes of the final frame to give the Huskies the 5-2 lead that would give them the win. On Saturday, St. Cloud State coach Brian Idalski earned his 300th career win and goalie Sanni Ahola earned her third consecutive shutout, setting a new record for the longest stretch by any goaltender in program history. Alice Sauriol scored her first career goal for the Huskies, with Bowlby and Dayle Ross also lighting the lamp to give SCSU the 3-0 win and sweep.

(15) Connecticut vs. Boston College

After a tough opening two weeks, Boston College earned their first two wins of the season. On Friday, Abby Newhook scored deep into the overtime period to give the Eagles a 4-2 win. UConn had jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Jada Habisch and Ashley Allard – the first over her career. Katie Pyne got one back and the teams headed to the locker room with the Huskies up 2-1. Gaby Roy scored on the power play in the second to tie the game and BC took their first lead with another player advantage tally, this time from Julia Pellerin. Christina Walker tied the game at 3-3 with a power play goal of her own to force overtime. On Saturday, UConn took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission thanks to Livvy Dewar’s first career goal. Pellerin jumped on a shorthanded opportunity midway through the game to tie it 1-1. Pyne slid a crossbody onetimer from the far faceoff dot past Tia Chan to give BC the 2-1 and eventual win.