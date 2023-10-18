This Week in Atlantic Hockey: Holy Cross finding ‘belief in ourselves,’ early-season momentum with 3-0 start

Under coach Bill Riga, Holy Cross has seen an upward trajectory.

The 2021-22 season, Riga’s first at the helm, ended in a last-place finish and a 12-23-2 record.

Last season, the Crusaders were picked to again finish last, but got on a roll in the second half of the season and really caught fire in the playoffs, knocking off the top two seeds in Rochester Institute of Technology and American International on the way to a runner-up finish, falling 3-0 to Canisius in the title game.

That momentum from last year has carried over to this season, at least so far.

The Crusaders opened this season with a 5-2 victory at Long Island, and last weekend swept a home-and-home series with No. 20 Connecticut, taking the first game 2-1 on home ice before a 2-0 win in Storrs.

It’s the first 3-0 start for Holy Cross since 2012-13.

“Last year, we finally hit some of the identity points we need to be successful,” said Riga.

Those identity points include “an attack mentality, trying to be connected and cohesive,” according to Riga, a longtime assistant at Quinnipiac before coming to Holy Cross.

“Some nights we’ve hit those points, some we didn’t,” he said. “We started hitting them consistently last season and that’s carried over (to this season) so far. Last season’s successes helped us build belief in ourselves.”

That belief has allowed his team to win games even when they’re not completely dialed in.

“We want to dictate play as much as possible,” said Riga. “I thought we did that on Friday (against UConn). Saturday, we didn’t always do that, but we found a way to win the game.”

The scoresheets from Holy Cross’ first three games are filled with familiar names: forwards Jack Ricketts (two goals, two assists), Tyler Ghirardosi (two goals), Liam McLinsky (one goal, one assist), and goaltender Jason Grande (1.00 GAA, .959 save percentage), supported by a solid defense that allowed just three goals in the three games.

Two of those goals against were scored by LIU’s Grayson Constable, who spent his previous four years at Holy Cross. Because the school doesn’t offer graduate programs, players eligible for a fifth year due to the pandemic have had to look elsewhere, and Riga can’t accept fifth-year transfers. Three seniors from last season are playing for other Division I teams.

While all might not have stayed if given the option. Riga thinks some would have.

“We were so close (to a championship) last year that some would have definitely wanted one more chance,” said Riga.

This year’s seniors are the last to be able to claim a fifth year of eligibility.

“I think you’ll see the (transfer) portal change after that,” said Riga. “The playing field will be more leveled, but you may see more underclassmen looking to switch instead of waiting for their fifth year.”

Atlantic Hockey has seen a talent drain since the transfer rules have changed. Riga says the way to solve that is for the league to continue to grow in terms of competitiveness.

“The strength of our teams drives our future success,” he said. “Winning non-conference games is important to show that we’re not a ‘little brother’ league.”

The Crusaders start conference play this weekend when they travel to Robert Morris, who restarted their program this season after a two-year hiatus.

“I think they’re going to be better than 10th,” said Riga, noting where the Colonials were picked to finish the league’s preseason poll. “The portal certainly helps, but also the way they’re playing and the way they’re coached.

“We are not in any way looking past them.”

The Crusaders’ goal for this season is to achieve what barely eluded them last year.

“(The championship game loss) was a bitter pill to swallow,” he said. “We want to take that next step.”