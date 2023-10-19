This Week in NCHC Hockey: ‘Two big wins’ over Niagara have Omaha prepared to keep finding success moving forward

Whether it had been Omaha’s first series of the season or the Mavericks’ 15th, they were always going to have last weekend’s home set against Niagara circled on the calendar.

Atlantic Hockey’s Purple Eagles were UNO’s curtain-raising opponent for a second consecutive year, and regular attendees at Baxter Arena probably won’t want to remember Niagara’s matching 4-3 wins last October. UNO went on to finish 19-15-3 in what was a down season for the NCHC.

Last weekend ran much differently, even if UNO coach Mike Gabinet thinks Friday’s 8-1 scoreline somewhat flattered his team. To him, Saturday’s 2-1 win for the Mavericks was more indicative of how the series went.

“They got us last year, and it’s not that we weren’t prepared last season, but we have a new team this year and I don’t think (that previous series) had to be talked about much,” Gabinet said. “The guys just know that, even when you look around the league two weeks ago and how tight some of the games were, no matter who was playing who, everybody was very focused and prepared for what we knew would be a tough series.

“It was one of those where you want to do as many things as possible to give yourself the best chance to win, and that’s down to preparing a certain way. We played more consistent on Saturday, even with the game being more tight. (That and Friday’s were) two big wins.”

Fresh off a 1-0 exhibition win Oct. 7 at Minnesota State, UNO never trailed in either game against Niagara.

Goals in the first 5:05 Friday from Tanner Ludtke and Zach Urdahl put the Mavericks ahead for good in an 8-1 win where 14 different UNO skaters had at least a point apiece. Sophomore defenseman Jacob Guevin’s three assists matched his career high, first set in a nonconference game last October at Long Island.

Griffin Ludtke, another UNO sophomore blueliner, scored his first collegiate goal 4:44 into Saturday’s rematch. The game was then tied at 1-1 until Joaquim Lemay’s game winner midway through the third period.

One of the highlights from UNO’s official opening weekend was the play of brothers Griffin and Tanner Ludtke. The Minnesota natives came to Omaha after playing for separate junior league teams. One plays up front and the other back toward their team’s own net, but their playing styles are fitting into what Gabinet wants out of his squad.

“Both guys got their first college goals last weekend, too, and that was pretty neat for their family to see both boys score,” Gabinet said. On Friday night, ‘T’ made a really nice play that showed his hockey IQ a little bit, getting the goalie to give away a turnover off a dump-in before making a hard-angle shot on the net, and ‘G’ made a nice play Saturday to get us going.

“’G’ is taking a step here in his sophomore year, and you can tell his confidence and strength have increased. He really got after it this summer, and Tanner has kept growing, as well, while getting his feet wet in college hockey. They’re two really coachable young men who are a pleasure to be around.”

UNO is off this week but continues a six-game homestand next weekend with another nonconference series against Ohio State. Western Michigan and Long Island come to Omaha after that.