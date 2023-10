Plattsburgh is No. 1 in the inaugural SUNYAC women’s hockey preseason poll as voted on by the conference coaches.

Buffalo State, Cortland, Oswego, Plattsburgh and Potsdam competed in the NEWHL since 2017 and Morrisville and Canton joined in 2019. The seven teams will compete for the first time under the SUNYAC banner this season.

2023-24 SUNYAC Women’s Hockey Preseason Poll

1. Plattsburgh

2. Cortland

3. Oswego

4. Canton

5. Potsdam

6. Morrisville

7. Buffalo State