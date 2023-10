The SUNYAC has released its 2023-24 men’s hockey preseason poll as voted on by the conference coaches.

Plattsburgh, the 2023 SUNYAC champion, sits at the top of the poll.

2023-24 SUNYAC Men’s Hockey Preseason Poll

1. Plattsburgh

2. Oswego

3. Geneseo

4. Cortland

5. Buffalo State

6. Brockport

7. Fredonia

8. Morrisville

9. Potsdam