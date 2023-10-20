Norwich narrowly edges Elmira for No. 1 rank in NEHC women’s hockey preseason coaches poll

The NEHC has released its annual women’s hockey preseason coaches poll, compiled based on rankings from the league’s 10 head coaches.

Norwich took the top spot in the preseason poll after winning the 2023 NEHC championship and qualifying for the NCAA postseason.

NEHC Preseason Women’s Coaches Poll

(First-place votes)

1. Norwich (6), 96 points

2. Elmira (4), 94 points

3. William Smith, 71 points

4. Vermont State Castleton, 69 points

5. Southern Maine, 68 points

6. UMass Boston, 48 points

7. Johnson and Wales, 38 points

8. Plymouth State, 32 points

9. Salem State, 18 points

10. New England College, 16 points