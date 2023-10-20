After winning 2023 men’s hockey D-III national title, Hobart takes top spot in NEHC preseason coaches poll

The NEHC has released its annual men’s hockey preseason coaches poll, compiled based on rankings from the league’s 10 head coaches.

In a unanimous vote, Hobart took the top spot in the poll after being crowned the 2023 NCAA national champion.

NEHC Men’s Hockey Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes)

1. Hobart (10), 100 points

2. Norwich, 80 points

3. Babson, 77 points

4. Skidmore, 72 points

5. Elmira, 70 points

6. UMass Boston, 50 points

7. Vermont State Castleton, 34 points

8. New England College, 31 points

9. Southern Maine, 23 points

10. Johnson and Wales, 13 points