Utica picks up nine first-place votes, sits atop UCHC men’s preseason coaches poll

The UCHC has announced its 2023-24 men’s preseason coaches poll.
The poll is voted on by all 11 league coaches with two-time defending champion Utica selected as the top team in the conference at the start of the year for the sixth consecutive season.
2023-24 UCHC Men’s Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Utica – 99 points (9 first-place votes)
2. Nazareth – 88 points (2 first-place votes)
3. Stevenson – 83 points
4. Manhattanville – 64 points
5. Wilkes – 62 points
6. Alvernia – 54 points
7. Chatham – 52 points
8. Arcadia – 29 points
9. King’s – 27 points
10. Neumann – 25 points
11. Lebanon Valley – 22 points