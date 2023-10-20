Utica picks up nine first-place votes, sits atop UCHC men’s preseason coaches poll

The UCHC has announced its 2023-24 men’s preseason coaches poll.

The poll is voted on by all 11 league coaches with two-time defending champion Utica selected as the top team in the conference at the start of the year for the sixth consecutive season.

2023-24 UCHC Men’s Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Utica – 99 points (9 first-place votes)

2. Nazareth – 88 points (2 first-place votes)

3. Stevenson – 83 points

4. Manhattanville – 64 points

5. Wilkes – 62 points

6. Alvernia – 54 points

7. Chatham – 52 points

8. Arcadia – 29 points

9. King’s – 27 points

10. Neumann – 25 points

11. Lebanon Valley – 22 points