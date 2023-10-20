Nazareth gets seven first-place votes, tabbed top team in UCHC women’s hockey preseason coaches poll

The UCHC has announced its 2023-24 women’s preseason coaches poll.
Toll is voted on by all 11 league coaches with two-time defending champion Nazareth selected as the top team in the conference at the start of the upcoming season.
2023-24 UCHC Women’s Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Nazareth – 97 points (7 first-place votes)
2. Utica – 94 points (4 first-place votes)
3. Manhattanville – 81 points
4. Arcadia – 65 points
5. Chatham – 61 points
6. Alvernia – 56 points
7. Lebanon Valley – 48 points
8. Wilkes – 40 points
9. Stevenson – 32 points
10. Neumann – 21 points
11. King’s – 10 points