Nazareth gets seven first-place votes, tabbed top team in UCHC women’s hockey preseason coaches poll

The UCHC has announced its 2023-24 women’s preseason coaches poll.

Toll is voted on by all 11 league coaches with two-time defending champion Nazareth selected as the top team in the conference at the start of the upcoming season.

2023-24 UCHC Women’s Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Nazareth – 97 points (7 first-place votes)

2. Utica – 94 points (4 first-place votes)

3. Manhattanville – 81 points

4. Arcadia – 65 points

5. Chatham – 61 points

6. Alvernia – 56 points

7. Lebanon Valley – 48 points

8. Wilkes – 40 points

9. Stevenson – 32 points

10. Neumann – 21 points

11. King’s – 10 points