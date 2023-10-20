Former Michigan Tech hockey captain Broetzman back with Huskies as team’s new assistant coach

Former Michigan Tech captain Alec Broetzman has been named an assistant coach with the Huskies hockey team.

Broetzman started the position at the beginning of October.

“It’s with great pride that we add Alec to our staff,” MTU head coach Joe Shawhan said in a statement. “I had great respect for ‘Botz’ as a player and a person during his days as a Husky. He will bring a great quiet strength to our group as he transitions to a new phase of his career.”

“I’m thankful to Joe and Suzanne [Sanregret] for the opportunity to begin my coaching career in a place that has become my home,” Broetzman added. “It was a privilege to serve as the captain of the Huskies while I was a player, and I’m eager to learn from Joe, Tyler, and Jordy as we try to build a championship-level team.”

Broetzman played 136 games for the Huskies from 2018 to 2022 and was the captain his final two seasons. He tallied 76 career points with 43 goals and 33 assists. He helped the Huskies to the 2022 NCAA tournament as a senior and tallied a career-best 27 points as a sophomore in 2019-20.

A three-time WCHA/CCHA all-academic team member, Broetzman earned a bachelor’s degree in finance.

After college, Broetzman played one season of professional hockey for the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders, racking up 19 points with eight goals and 11 assists in an injury-shortened 39 games.