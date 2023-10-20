Bowling Green reinstates hockey coach Eigner, notes student conduct code process ongoing with alleged hazing violations

On behalf of Bowling Green, university spokesperson Colleen Rerucha issued the following statement Thursday regarding an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event involving members of the BGSU hockey team:

“The University engaged an external, independent investigator to consider the possible violations of the BGSU Code of Student Conduct. The investigation revealed alleged activities involving student-athletes at an unsanctioned, off-campus event including:

— Underage drinking and provision of alcohol to those underage by older members of the BGSU Hockey Team

— Conduct with the potential to cause humiliation, physical harm or emotional harm

Based on these findings, the University has notified the involved students of all alleged hazing-related violations of the Code of Student Conduct. The student conduct process is ongoing and no final determination of responsibility has been made.

With respect to employee conduct, the University’s review of the external, independent investigation suggests that no member of the BGSU Hockey staff had any direct or indirect knowledge of the off-campus event. Thus, head coach Ty Eigner has been reinstated. However, because of this incident, BGSU has instituted additional measures for the remainder of this season. Derek van der Merwe, director of athletics, will now assume additional oversight of the hockey program, the coaching staff will now receive additional employment trainings and the University has increased its day-to-day monitoring to ensure the program is supported.

Hazing is a national issue and has no place on any college campus. BGSU will continue to take all reports seriously and remains committed to a culture of accountability.”