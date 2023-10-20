USCHO Edge hosts Jim Connelly, Dan Rubin, and Ed Trefzger look at money lines and over/under as well as providing further analysis of five weekend matchups. And we do a little remedial geography.

This week’s games:

Boston University (+165) at Notre Dame (-215); over/under 5.5

UMass (-166) at Minnesota State (+130); o/u 5.5

Ohio State (+140) at Michigan (-180); o/u 6.5

Denver (-200) at Providence (+154); o/u 6

Minnesota (-145) at North Dakota (+114); o/u 6

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.