NEHC Men’s Hockey Preview: Statesmen chasing repeat of last season’s championship run

When Hobart celebrated their first-ever national championship last spring head coach Mark Taylor noted they would love to be back this season with a chance to repeat especially for some key players that were unable to play last year due to injury. Those players are healthy and the challenge of the NEHC is right in front of the Statesmen with a host of contenders looking to unseat the current conference title holders.

As always, the league has great depth and ultra-competitive teams that will challenge for wins each and every game. Look for some of the usual names to emerge as key challengers to Hobart who was the unanimous pre-season pick across the coaches in the NEHC.

The Favorites

Hobart returns a talent laden roster including All-Americans Luke Aquaro and Jonah Alexander along with a healthy Matthew Iasenza, goaltending phenom Damon Beaver and a big and mobile defensive group led by Cooper Swift and Austin Mourar. There really are no question marks with this group and the leadership is there to focus on the here and now in one of the most competitive conferences. Opening night at Oswego is a challenge right out of the gate for Taylor’s team who demonstrated last year they are big game ready.

Norwich is always in the hunt, but this year will be looking to replace All-American goaltender Drennan Atherton from amongst four goaltenders on the roster. Defenseman Joe Nagle and forward Clark Kerner bring an offensive spark to the Cadets who will be looking for some early contributions from a large group of freshman and sophomore forwards.

The Dark Horses

Skidmore has seen recent success in the conference tournament including a championship game appearance two years ago and a 1-0 loss at Hobart last season. Goaltender Tate Brandon is one of the more under-rated netminders in the country but can steal wins. A solid group of forwards including Connor Wood, Kaeden Patrick, Jaden York, and Everett Wardle gives the Thorughbreds depth and experience.

Babson is always a threat to play good hockey building to great when it matters most in February and March. Thomas Kramer and Wyatt George lead a deep group of forwards that will see contributions across each of the four lines. Team defense is always a hallmark of Jamie Rice coached teams and this year’s squad will be no exception as the Beavers look to find their next stud goalie amongst Nate Mueller, Mason Rosado and Brett Cleaves

Players to watch:

Babson: Thomas Kramer – forward; Wyatt George – forward

VSU – Castleton: Andrew Stefura – forward; Zach Papapetros – defense

Elmira: Chance Gorman – forward; Ryan Reifler – forward

Hobart Luke Aquaro – forward; Damon Beaver- goaltender

Johnson & Wales: Brendan Shandley – forward; Brendan Doyle – Forward

UMass-Boston: Corey Clifton – forward; Sam Best – goaltender

New England College: Jhuwon Davis – forward; David Novotny – forward

Norwich: Clark Kerner – forward; Joe Nagle – defense

Skidmore: Tate Brandon – goaltender; Kaeden Patrick – forward

Southern Maine: Curtis Judd – forward; Cole Ouellette – defense

USCHO predicted finish

Hobart Norwich Babson Skidmore Elmira Massachusetts-Boston Castleton Southern Maine New England College Johnson & Wales

Among the great East v. West matchups this opening weekend is a Babson squad traveling to face the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) and Lake Forest. A lot of other non-conference action on the slate as well before conference play commences in November.