UCHC Men’s Hockey Preview: Pioneers reload in pursuit of another UCHC crown before MAC split

The UCHC was among the front runners in seeing changes for this season and even bigger ones for the 2024-25 season where the D-III hockey landscape will be dramatically different with the emergence of the MAC conference and the Little East conference. Misericordia will field its D-III hockey squad next season that enables the six MAC teams to create their own conference away from the UCHC with an auto-bid to the national tournament. Brockport and Geneseo will break away from the SUNYAC to join the UCHC next season and the conference merry-go-round probably has a few more ponies switching leagues before we play a game next season.

With three new head coaches taking the reins at Alvernia (Steven Rowe), Arcadia (Patrick Carroll) and Chatham (Bill Connelly), everyone in the eleven-team league will be going after the reigning champs from Utica who lost some key talent to graduation and migration to professional leagues. The young Pioneers will see some bigger challenges from a host of teams that pushed them hard in last year’s campaign.

The Favorites

Gone are several All-Americans from the Utica roster and in come 13 new freshmen to the roster for Gary Heenan to mold into champions. Bryan Landesberger returns in goal and Brian Scoville provides experience on the blue line for a team that will be looking for their offensive identity amongst the talented newcomers. Opening the season with a two-game set against Adrian will certainly give an indication as to what this year’s Pioneers can do against one of the country’s elite teams.

Nazareth has lost the scoring prowess of Henry McKinney and will need to find consistency among some new goaltending talent, but George Roll teams always seem to battle and pressure the opposition and stay in games to win late and by low margin if necessary. Last year’s run to the UCHC title game was not a fluke so look for the Golden Flyers to build on that experience.

The Dark Horses

Stevenson brings back the offensive skill of Liam McCanney but will be looking for a goaltender to replace the graduated Ryan Kenny. Coach Dominick Dawes has teams that compete hard, and this year’s edition will be difficult to play against especially at home where the Mustangs are less than hospitable hosts.

Manhattanville should be among the top teams in the UCHC this season led by the offensive abilities of AJ Bella and Artem Mateichenko and a strong surrounding cast. James Gregory was nearly a 20-point scorer from the blueline, and goaltender Sebastian Woods showed he could play among the league’s best. Quick maturation from the incoming first-year players could see David Turco’s Valiants competing near the top of the league standings.

Players to watch

Alvernia: Isaac Chapman – forward: Brandon Daigle – goaltender

Arcadia: James Spaargaren – forward; Dylan Florit – forward

Chatham: Caden Smith – forward; Nick Cyprian – forward

King’s: Jack Cooper – forward; Tyler Blanchard – forward

Lebanon Valley: Blake Tosto – forward; Darion Benchich – forward

Manhattanville: Artem Mateichenko – forward; AJ Bella– forward

Nazareth: Blake Frost – forward; Logan Tobias – forward

Neumann: Luke Croucher – forward; Brady Mistler – forward

Stevenson: Liam McCanney – forward; Frank Vitucci – forward

Utica: Bryan Landesberger – goaltender; Brian Scoville – defense

Wilkes: Jimmy O’Kane – forward; Michael Paterson-Jones – goaltender

USCHO predicted finish

Utica Nazareth Stevenson Manhattanville Wilkes Chatham Alvernia Arcadia King’s Neumann Lebanon Valley

Other intriguing opening weekend matchups beyond the Adrian v. Utica series includes, Elmira at Nazareth, Neumann hosting Geneseo, Chatham at Brockport and Wilkes facing Cortland.