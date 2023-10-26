NE-10 Men’s Hockey Preview: Hawks front runners to go back-to-back

The St. Anselm Hawks ended their title drought last season with a dominating season in the NE-10. In a league where anything can happen and usually does, the Hawks best be prepared for a series of contenders in the six-team D-II league that often sees such familiarity create some crazy results on the ice.

While Shaun Millerick has left Franklin Pierce for the head coaching role at Rivier, Joshua Fusco takes over with the Ravens to challenge with the rest of the teams for this year’s title.

The Favorites

St. Anselm must find replacements for the Goaltender of the Year (Nick Howard) and Defensive Player of the Year (Jack Murphy) to really show they are a complete team on the ice. Offensively, the Hawks can be special with talented forwards like Chase Reynolds, Tommy Schwartz, Max Burum and Will Christensen. If the goaltending and defensive group develop quickly, the Hawks will certainly be contenders again this season.

St Michael’s started out very slowly last season but built a great second half to jump in the standings and playoff position. Goaltender Marshall Murphy is steady and consistent and defenseman Case Kantgias brings a physical element to the Purple Knights from the blueline. Scoring will be a challenge for St. Mike’s who will look for several players to emerge offensively.

The Dark Horses

Never count out Assumption in NE-10 play as they often emerge when least expected to compete for the championship. Ronny Paragallo, William Roberts and Camron Roberts will help lead a team that will be looking to build experience and depth through the course of the season. Goaltender Thomas McLarnon returns to backstop the Greyhounds.

Southern New Hampshire has a number of key returners that could help the Penmen challenge for the conference title. Ryan Pomposelli returns and looks to build on a promising freshman season cut short by injury. Matt Amante and Derek Flynn provide some needed senior leadership while Cam Bernard will look to be the man between the pipes for coach Sean Walsh.

Players to watch

Assumption: Ronny Paragallo – forward; William Roberts- forward

Franklin Pierce: Cody Rumsey – forward; Michael Flaherty – forward

Post: Brandon Crowther – forward; Niko Brewer – defense

Southern New Hampshire: Matt Amante – forward; Ryan Pomposelli – forward

St. Anselm: Chase Reynolds – forward; Tommy Schwartz – forward

St. Michael’s: Marshall Murphy – goaltender; Case Kantgias – defense

USCHO Predicted finish

St. Anselm St. Michael’s Assumption Southern New Hampshire Post Franklin Pierce

St. Anselm will host SUNYAC champion Plattsburgh to open the season while St. Michael’s will travel to Manhattanville while Post and Franklin Pierce take part in the Western Massachusetts Invitational this weekend.