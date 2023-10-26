SUNYAC Men’s Hockey Preview: Cardinals focused on building off last year’s success

SUNYAC has seen the big three dominate league titles over the past decades with Plattsburgh, Oswego and Geneseo winning their fair share of conference glory. With Brockport and Geneseo scheduled to play in the UCHC next season and Canton joining the SUNYAC conference in earnest, the 2023-24 season is the last chance for every team to claim the title in one of the nation’s best hockey showcases.

Plattsburgh downed Oswego in the championship game to claim the crown and Geneseo, like the Lakers would certainly like to be back in the mix after winning four of the last five championships. Other teams also have aspirations of competing with the Big 3 but winning consistently against traditionally national contending programs has been a challenge for others in the conference.

The Favorites

Plattsburgh claimed the title last season behind the strong goaltending of freshman Eli Shiller, a mobile defensive group led by Jack Ring and relentless forwards that include Bennett Stockdale, Adam Tretowicz and Trey Thomas. The group has great leadership and work ethic and are looking for more than the conference title and a first round exit in the NCAA tournament.

Ed Gosek’s Oswego has maybe the most talented roster on paper and should be in the mix for another SUNYAC title. Goaltender Cal Schell had an exceptional freshman campaign and the Lakers added depth with Brandon Milberg transferring from Sacred Heart. The strength of the roster is found in its deep group of senior forwards including Connor Sleeth, Tyler Flack, Jackson Arcan, Rocco Andreacchi, and Shane and Noah Bull. Experience does matter and this team has the talent and experience to compete for the title.

The Dark Horses

The Knights graduated goaltender Matt Petizian but head coach Chris Schultz has a knack for finding the next great one to patrol the blue paint and may already have him in Adam Harris. With a solid defensive group, Tyson Gilmour and Peter Morgan will be looking for some other contributions from younger teammates to help the Knights regain their championship pedigree.

Buffalo State may have graduated the Player of the Year in Nikita Kozyrev but return a mature group upfront led by Joe Glamos and Nick Stuckless. Incoming freshman Vadim Kiriakov may contribute early to the offensive production void left by his fellow Russian and look for the Bengals to work their way into the top group in the standings.

Players to watch

Brockport: Andrew Harley – forward; Connor Galloway – forward

Buffalo State: Connor Bizal – forward; Joe Glamos – forward

Cortland: Domenic Settimo – forward; Colby Seitz – forward

Fredonia: Logan Dyck – goaltender; Ryan Bailey – forward

Geneseo: Peter Morgan – forward; Tyson Gilmour – forward

Morrisville: Cameron Clark – forward; Chris Mott – forward

Oswego: Cal Schell – goaltender; Connor Sleeth – forward

Plattsburgh: Jack Ring – defense; Eli Shiller – goaltender

Potsdam: Ryan Mahlmeister – forward; Michael McArthur – forward

USCHO predicted finish

Plattsburgh Oswego Geneseo Buffalo State Cortland Brockport Fredonia Morrisville Potsdam

Again, this season, Oswego may have one of the most difficult opening weekend schedules as they host Hobart on Friday before traveling to Elmira on Saturday night.