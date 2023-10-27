D-III East Hockey – Game Picks – 10/27/2023

It’s almost over. The end of scrimmages and meaningless exhibition games that don’t count on any record or in any standings. This Friday starts the 2023-24 season – a season before the change in the D-III landscape changes dramatically with new conferences and most importantly, just a single at-large bid available for the national tournament. But that is in the future. For now, everyone is focused on playing games where the score and outcomes matter and the opening weekend has some high-quality matchups right out of the gate. It should be a lot of fun and as is always the case the early season prognostications may suffer a bit as the teams find their game on the ice. Here is the first of many weekly game picks with expectations for another fantastic season of D-III hockey in the east:

Friday, October 27, 2023

Elmira v. Nazareth

The Golden Flyers are very tough on home ice, but Elmira has a lot to prove after a sub-par season by Soaring Eagle standards last year. This one may require some bonus hockey as the visitors escape with a win – Elmira, 4-3

Salve Regina v. Arcadia

The Seahawks kick off their final season in the CCC with a non-conference game against Arcadia. The hosts are looking to show they will be contenders in the UCHC while Salve Regina wants to prove they are for real in the CCC.. Johnny Mulera provides the needed offense while Anthony Del Tufo shuts down the home team – Salve Regina, 4-1

(1) Hobart v. (11) Oswego

If there ever was a playoff game to open the season, this is it. Hobart is ready to open their title defense while Oswego wants to show they are worthy challengers in the SUNYAC and beyond. Expect this one to be fast and physical with great goaltending on both ends of the ice. Damon Beaver outduels Cal Schell for big opening night win on the road – Hobart, 3-2

(5) University of New England v. (12) Plymouth State

The Panthers can’t wait to host the team that ended their national championship dreams last spring. The Nor’easters have a very different roster but one constant in netminder Billy Girard IV who has stifled the high-powered PSU offense in the past. Might be a little déjà vu on Friday night – UNE, 2-1

(2) Adrian v. (6) Utica

Two powerhouses open this year’s campaign with very different and much younger rosters than last year. Coaches Krug and Heenan enjoy the battles right from the opening puck drop so expect this first of a two-game series to set a great pace with a lot of scoring chances both ways. Home team needs power play goal for the winner – Utica, 3-2

Plattsburgh v. St. Anselm

The Hawks host a veteran Plattsburgh team to open the season and the visitors are focused on just the game at hand to kick-off their season. The Cardinals are solid everywhere while St. Anselm looking to answer questions in goal and on the blueline. Fast start for the visitors leads to an easy win – Plattsburgh, 5-2

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Nazareth v. Geneseo

The Knights are very difficult to beat on home-ice, but Nazareth likes to make it hard for their opponents to move the puck. Something has to give, and the speed of Peter Morgan leads to goals that are just enough to get by the Golden Flyers– Geneseo, 3-2

(3) Endicott v. (8) Norwich

Another national tournament caliber game on opening weekend – wait, that’s right they opened against each other last season and saw each other in the quarterfinals of the national tournament with each team capturing a shutout win. Cadets at home and special teams are the difference – Norwich, 2-0

Fitchburg State v. New England College

The Pilgrims would love to get off to a good start this season and will be tested by Dean Fuller’s Falcons. Henniker Rink is a tough place to play for opponents, but the home team still needs and empty-net goal for the win – NEC, 3-1

Wilkes v. Cortland

This game finds two teams facing off in search of what their identity is with both rosters looking for players to emerge and establish themselves in their roles. Cortland without the graduated Luca Durante and the visitors find just enough offense to take the win – Wilkes, 4-2

(15) Babson v. Lake Forest

The Beavers travel west to open their season and after a big Friday night win, the visitors take two road games to start their 23-24 campaign. Lake Forest won’t make it easy for Babson, but special teams will be the difference in a one-goal win – Babson, 3-2

Wentworth v. Skidmore

The Thoroughbreds can’t wait to start flying on the ice and the Leopards best bring some early game energy or they could be in trouble. Wentworth keeps it close, but home team puts away the win with a couple of third period goals – Skidmore, 4-1

It is the beginning of another hockey season and if it is anything like last year, fans, family and schools are going to be immensely entertained. I have no doubt that the action will be great from night one right through the national championship tournament in Hartford in March next year. As my good friend and hockey scribe John Connolly always said – “Drop the Puck!”