MASCAC Men’s Hockey Preview: Panthers targeting extended run as conference champions

Plymouth State was one of only two teams that finished their conference schedule undefeated last year (Utica was the other) on the way to the MASCAC championship. The Panthers have dominated the conference in recent years and will be trying to extend their six-year title streak as Plymouth State and Massachusetts-Dartmouth will be departing in 2025-26 to join the new Little East Conference for hockey which will also include Southern Maine, Massachusetts-Boston, and VSU-Castleton from the NEHC and newcomer Keene State who will field a D-III program starting next.

Another added team for this season sees the return of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) to D-III hockey. The Trailblazers last played NCAA level hockey when the school was called North Adams State. The Mohawks played from 1972-2003 before disbanding due to budgetary considerations.

Another significant change finds John MacInnis stepping into the head coaching role for Salem State following the retirement of long-time and legendary D-III coach Bill O’Neill.

The Favorites

The Panthers lose MASCAC Player of the Year Myles Abbate but return a strong core of players including the return of goaltender Kalle Andersson who was unable to return from Sweden during the pandemic. A strong group of forwards including Jeremy Rancourt, Anton Jelvik and Connor Tait will be supported by Colin Tracy and a solid defensive group. The Panthers have all the tools to win the conference again.

Worcester State, changes bench leaders with Jay Punsky stepping in as head coach to continue the program build overseen by coach Bob Deraney in recent years. Goaltender Wyatt Friedlander will be an important piece of Lancer success in the goal while Shane Prifrel and Martin Dlugolinsky will be featured offensive players this season.

The Dark Horses

Fitchburg State enters head coach Dean Fuller’s 40th season with the Falcons and a lot of new pieces to put together particularly offensively. Goaltender Max Macchioni returns along with his brother Michael and fellow forwards Cole Archambeault and Toivo Kramer to lead the offensive group with eight new players.

Massachusetts-Dartmouth returns key leaders for each group of players starting with Daniel Davidson in goal, Jake Maynard on defense and Michael Perrone at forward. Coach Eric Noack always has competitive teams and will need see some more favorable results away from the friendly confines of their home rink.

Players to watch

Fitchburg State: Max Macchioni – goaltender; Toivo Kramer – forward

Framingham State: Ashton Collazo – forward; Blake Carlson – goaltender

UMass – Dartmouth: Michael Perrone – forward; Jake Maynard – defense

MCLA Jeremiah Ketts – coach; Charlie Addesa – forward

Plymouth State: Jeremy Rancourt – forward; Kalle Andersson – goaltender

Salem State: Chris MacInnis – coach; Erik Larsson – forward

Westfield State: Cooper Board – forward; Valtteri Valtonen – goaltender

Worcester State: Jay Punsky – head coach; Brigham Neuhold – forward

USCHO Predicted finish

Plymouth State Worcester State Fitchburg State Massachusetts-Dartmouth Westfield State Salem State Framingham State MCLA

Plymouth State will open the season with an NCAA first round re-match as they host the University of New England in a battle of Top 15 teams. Massachusetts-Dartmouth hosts long-time rivals Massachusetts-Boston to open their campaign while Fitchburg State travels to play New England College on Saturday. Worcester State will be part of the Worcester City Cup tournament and coach MacInnis and the Vikings will open on the road against Suffolk.